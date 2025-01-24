Barcelona is reportedly working on a surprising transfer operation that could bring Rafael Leao, Milan’s star winger, to Camp Nou. The Catalan giants, long admirers of the Portuguese international, are considering a bold swap deal to secure his signature next summer.

The Blaugrana’s interest in Leao has intensified following initial positive discussions between club representatives and the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in late 2024. However, Milan‘s steadfast valuation of the player at €100 million presents a significant hurdle, making a player exchange a viable option to lower the fee.

Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona is willing to include Fermin Lopez, their promising young midfielder, in the deal to acquire Leao. This potential swap could ease negotiations for the winger, who remains a top target for the Catalan side.

Lopez, a 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, has been a valuable squad player for Barcelona this season, but his minutes have been limited due to the return of key players like Gavi and Dani Olmo. Fermin isn’t guaranteed regular playing time at Barça despite his brilliant moments. With a current market value of €50 million, the youngster could prove an enticing prospect for the Rossoneri, should Barcelona decide to include him in the deal.

Fermin Lopez: Rising star with limited opportunities

Lopez, who has a contract until 2029 with a release clause of €500 million, has contributed modestly this season with one goal and three assists across 20 appearances. However, injuries and competition within the squad have limited his impact.

His potential inclusion in a swap deal would offer Lopez a chance to gain valuable experience and regular playing time in Serie A. Sources close to the player suggest that a move, whether on loan or permanent, could be welcomed as he seeks to establish himself in European action.

Milan’s perspective on Leao’s possible exit

While Barcelona intensifies its pursuit of Rafael Leao, AC Milan remains calm and confident about retaining their star winger. The 25-year-old has thrived under new manager Sergio Conceicao, finding a renewed sense of purpose and delivering consistently strong performances.

In the ongoing season, Leao has tallied eight goals and seven assists in 27 matches, reaffirming his status as one of Europe’s most exciting talents. Milan values Leao not only for his on-field contributions but also as a key figure in their quest to secure a new Champions League spot.

According to Calciomercato, “Leao’s relationship with Conceição has flourished, and the player is determined to help Milan secure their second star.” This determination has solidified the club’s stance against a potential transfer. “Rafael wants to be the best in the world, and we believe that will happen here at Milan,” the publication quoted insiders.

Despite the La Liga giant identifying the Portuguese as their top priority for the left-wing position, Milan remains unmoved by its interest. “Milan is not trembling,” the report adds, as the player has expressed his desire to remain with the Rossoneri and continue his development under Conceicao’s guidance.