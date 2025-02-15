Christian Pulisic’s Milan success story: How Premier League pressure and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shaped his career

Christian Pulisic is thriving in Italy, rediscovering his best form since swapping Chelsea for Milan. The American star has emerged as a key attacking force for the Rossoneri, with his career seemingly revitalized after a difficult spell in England.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 26-year-old reflected on his journey across Europe’s top leagues, the challenges of the Premier League’s intense pressure, and the key role Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played in his success at Milan.

Pulisic has already played for three of Europe’s biggest clubs in three of the top five leagues—Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga), Chelsea (Premier League), and now Milan (Serie A). “In some ways, I’ve changed a bit, grown up a bit as a person, as a man, [figuring out] the path I want to take in my life. I don’t think I’m that much different,” he reflected.

While he showed flashes of brilliance at Dortmund and Chelsea, nowhere has he hit top form quite like he has at Milan. The 2024-25 season has been particularly special, with 21 combined goals and assists from 31 appearances, proving he is now a vital figure in the Rossoneri’s attack.

Premier League’s pressure and finding freedom at Milan

Pulisic acknowledged the high-pressure environment of the Premier League, which shaped his development but also came with challenges. “The Bundesliga really taught me how to become a professional just because that was my first step. The Premier League was just dealing more and more with the pressure that comes with, I think, England and the Premier League,” he explained.

However, his move to Milan has allowed him to play with more confidence and freedom, a shift that has been crucial to his resurgence. “Now with Milan, It’s been the perfect step for me [because] the club put a lot of trust in me right from the start and I had a really good start. I think it’s taught me a lot more [about] consistency and playing at the highest level,” he added.

One of the biggest differences? The environment. Unlike his time with the Blues, where managerial changes and team instability affected his rhythm, Pulisic has found a supportive and trusting atmosphere in Italy.

“I’m very free when I’m on the pitch now, and confident. I think that’s one of the best things that you can have as an attacking player, especially in football,” he said. “All the people from top to bottom have really given me that trust as well as my teammates who make me feel really comfortable and welcome.”

How Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped Pulisic

A major influence on Pulisic’s transition to Milan has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned to the club in December 2023 as a senior advisor. Pulisic’s connection with Ibrahimovic is particularly symbolic, as he took over the legendary number 11 kit when he moved to the San Siro.

Despite the Swede’s reputation as an outspoken and imposing figure, Pulisic revealed that he has been a vital mentor and supporter behind the scenes. “It’s been a good relationship, I think right from the start. I think he told me straight up what I can expect from the club. … Once you get to know him, he’s pretty straightforward,” the USMNT star said.

“He’ll tell you exactly what he’s saying, what he’s thinking, which is important for me. I think through some of the tough times as well in the club, he’s reached out to me … he cares a lot about the players.”

“He asks, ‘How’s your head? How’s your head doing’ … because he wants us to be able to arrive at training and have everything focused on what’s going on the pitch. And I think he makes sure that he tells us if everything is good away from the pitch, that you’re going to be good and everything’s going to be fine.”

