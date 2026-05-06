Lamine Yamal outperforms Lionel Messi in first three years after Barcelona debut with record numbers

Lamine Yamal made his professional debut at FC Barcelona at just 15 years old, and in the time since he has systematically shattered every record of precocity within his reach. Three years on from that historic moment, the numbers he has posted in that span surpass even those of Lionel Messi at the same stage.

Back in the 2022-23 season, coach Xavi Hernández placed his trust in a group of young players as he looked to rebuild Barcelona amid a severe financial crisis. Yamal was among those who emerged during that period, making his debut on April 29, 2023, when he came off the bench in the 86th minute for Gavi in a 4-0 win over Real Betis, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history to appear in La Liga at 15 years, nine months and 16 days old.

Three years on from those brief minutes off the bench, that teenager has developed into one of the best players in the world. Still yet to turn 19, with his birthday falling on July 13, Yamal, currently sidelined through injury, will have the chance to make his World Cup debut when the 2026 edition gets underway in North America.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, across Barcelona and the Spain national team, Yamal has accumulated 12,928 minutes of action spread across 176 appearances. His production in those minutes has been equally impressive, totaling 57 goals and 55 assists between club and country.

Gavi of FC Barcelona is substituted off for Lamine Yamal in the game against Real Betis.

Yamal has already finished as runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or behind Ousmane Dembele and claimed the Golden Boy award, but the accolades are only part of the story. His trophy cabinet already includes a Euro with Spain in 2024, two Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey and two La Liga titles, with a third league title looking imminent, a collection that only hints at what may lie ahead in the years to come.

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see also 2026 World Cup: Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Spain on Lamine Yamal’s playing time

Messi at the same age: a very different starting point

Unlike Yamal, Lionel Messi did not emerge at a club in crisis. When he broke into Barcelona’s first team, he was surrounded by generational talents including Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o and Deco. His professional debut came on October 16, 2004, at 17 years of age, two years older than Yamal was when he first appeared, and with numbers that the young Spaniard has since surpassed.

Measured against the same milestone of approaching the age of 19, Messi had accumulated just 1,954 minutes across Barcelona and the Argentina national team. His early output was solid rather than spectacular, amounting to 10 goals and six assists in less than two years of professional action.

The gap becomes even more pronounced when matched against Yamal’s specific three-year timeline from debut to present. Over that same stretch, Messi had logged 6,612 minutes across 102 club and international appearances, roughly half of Yamal’s total, contributing 41 goals and 15 assists. While his goals-per-minute ratio was sharper, the overall volume and range of Yamal’s early impact stands in a category of its own.

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