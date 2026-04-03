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Real Madrid manager Arbeloa jokingly questions Ancelotti’s handling of Vinicius with Brazil

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Vinicius is highly considered by Ancelotti in Brazil
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesVinicius is highly considered by Ancelotti in Brazil

Many fans around the world enjoy watching their national teams in action. For managers, though, that always brings concern because injuries can happen at any time. Vinicius returned to Real Madrid from his Brazil matches without issues, but Álvaro Arbeloa jokingly complained about how Carlo Ancelotti used him.

Arbeloa said: Vinicius is tired because my friend Carletto didn’t give him much rest. It’s normal because who would want to rest a player like him. I understand it perfectly. There were two very tough matches for him. I think Real Madrid and Brazil are teams where expectations are very high. He’ll come back with a heavy match load.”

Brazil’s schedule included tough tests against France and Croatia. In the loss to France, Vinicius played the full match, while he was substituted in the 20th minute of the second half in the win, for a total of 155 minutes in which he recorded one assist.

Arbeloa on Mbappé’s present

Another major topic in the press conference before Real Madrid’s match in Mallorca on Saturday was Kylian Mbappé. His last few weeks have been surrounded by uncertainty, as his knee problems were not fully clear to people outside the club.

Mbappé looked very well with France (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Mbappé looked very well with France (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

For the manager, his injuries are behind him, so everyone should focus on his performances. Arbeloa also explained why he left Mbappé on the bench for the derby against Atletico Madrid.

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Arbeloa said: His absence was common sense. I have never had even the slightest complaint from him. We have to forget about the knee and focus on the goals. I’m lucky to have a player of his level with that kind of humility.”

Arbeloa relieved about Bellingham

One tricky issue for the manager was Jude Bellingham’s call-up with England. It was clear that Thomas Tuchel wanted to see the player in person, but returning from injury with the national team was not seen very positively. Still, the manager preferred not to use him.

Arbeloa said: “Bellingham’s case was special. He had played a few minutes against Atletico Madrid, but Tuchel did not want to take any risks. Jude is smart and does well in training sessions. I didn’t have any plans. It was the England manager’s decision. He had been out for too long.”

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