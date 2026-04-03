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Cristiano Ronaldo learns Al-Nassr teammates Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman’s injury return date after missing big win

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Inigo Martinez (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Kingsley Coman (right)
© Getty ImagesInigo Martinez (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Kingsley Coman (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a statement performance for the club alongside the backdrop involving Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman, as Al-Nassr navigated a dramatic night defined by both dominance and lingering concerns. Al-Nassr, operating as a singular force at the top of the Saudi Pro League, showcased its attacking power while simultaneously confronting a growing list of absences. The club’s momentum remains strong, yet the balance between recovery and performance continues to shape its title charge.

Ronaldo’s return from a four-week hamstring injury could not have been scripted better, as he scored twice in a commanding 5-2 victory over Al-Najma. The performance not only secured three crucial points but also marked his 100th Saudi Pro League appearance, reinforcing his lasting influence.

The Portuguese forward struck his 966th and 967th career goals, moving closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone. His impact was immediate and decisive, underlining why he remains central to Al-Nassr’s ambitions even at 41. With this victory, the Knight of Najd climbed to 70 points at the top of the table, opening a six-point gap over its closest rival.

The club’s consistency, combined with Ronaldo’s return, has strengthened its grip on the title race. The win also extended Jorge Jesus’ outfit’s dominant form, reinforcing its status as the league’s most complete side. However, the night’s success did not fully mask the squad’s underlying concerns.

Injury concerns resurface despite victory

While Ronaldo’s comeback stole the spotlight, the absence of key players such as Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman remained a significant subplot. Both players missed the clash due to injury, alongside several others, forcing tactical adjustments.

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Reports indicated that the Spanish defender is dealing with a hamstring tear, while the French forward is managing calf and hamstring issues, contributing to a broader injury list that has tested the squad’s depth. The club also had to cope with suspensions, including Joao Felix, further complicating selection decisions.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC&#039;s fourth goal.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC’s fourth goal.

According to Arriyadiyah, the situation required careful medical evaluation and strategic planning from the coaching staff. These setbacks highlight the physical toll of a demanding season, even for a team leading the standings.

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When will Martinez and Coman return?

The uncertainty surrounding the injured duo has now been clarified, offering a boost for the upcoming fixtures. Arriyadiyah has revealed that both Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman are expected to return for the next league match against Al-Okhdood on April 11, following medical clearance.

inigo martinez al nassr

Inigo Martinez of Al-Nassr controls the ball

This timeline provides Al-Nassr with a clearer outlook as it prepares for the final stretch of the campaign. Their return could prove crucial in maintaining defensive stability and attacking creativity. The update also reflects confidence from the club’s medical team, signaling that the injuries, while disruptive, are not expected to derail the broader title push.

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