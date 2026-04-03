Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers nine-word verdict after landmark 100 Saudi Pro League appearance in Al-Nassr’s 5-2 win over Al-Najma

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldoonce again stood at the center of attention as the narrative around Al-Nassr unfolded, with the Portuguese icon marking a historic milestone while delivering a decisive performance. The clash saw Al-Nassr secure a commanding 5-2 victory over Al-Najma, reinforcing its dominance at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. The Portuguese superstar marked his 100th league appearance in style, scoring twice and taking his tally to 97 goals, an extraordinary return that underlines his enduring excellence.

Returning from a four-week hamstring injury, the 41-year-old showed no signs of slowing down, contributing significantly to a performance that kept his club firmly in control of the title race. His goals—career numbers 966 and 967—also pushed him closer to the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Despite the eventual scoreline, the game itself was far from straightforward, as Al-Najma initially threatened to disrupt the script. The visitor took the lead late in the first half, capitalizing on a counterattack that exposed a rare defensive lapse.

However, Al-Nassr responded immediately, equalizing through Abdullah Al-Hamdan before Sadio Mane produced a moment of brilliance in stoppage time. The Senegalese forward’s solo effort turned the momentum, giving the host a crucial advantage heading into the break.

The second half saw the match briefly swing again when Al-Najma equalized early, but that only set the stage for Cristiano Ronaldo’s decisive intervention. The Portuguese star restored the lead from the penalty spot before adding another goal after a VAR review confirmed his effort.

Advertisement

What did Ronaldo say after the game?

It was only after the final whistle that the mystery hinted at in the buildup came into focus. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared his reaction, writing: “It’s good to be back! We move forward together!” The statement, simple yet powerful, reflected both relief and determination following his return. It also reinforced the collective mindset within the squad as the title race intensifies.

The milestone was not just symbolic but decisive in shaping the title race. Al-Nassr’s 5-2 victory pushed the club to 70 points, extending its lead at the top and reinforcing its status as frontrunners. Ronaldo’s influence was once again undeniable, both statistically and emotionally.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly learns Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus’ future amid Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup and Portugal links

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly learns Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus’ future amid Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup and Portugal links

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly learned his compatriot’s fate amid rising Portugal and Saudi Arabia links, creating intrigue around what lies ahead for both figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace not enough as Ivan Toney extends Golden Boot lead with 26th goal: What it would take for Al-Nassr star to win award

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace not enough as Ivan Toney extends Golden Boot lead with 26th goal: What it would take for Al-Nassr star to win award

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest efforts and Ivan Toney’s relentless scoring have reignited one of the most compelling storylines of the Saudi Pro League season, as both players continue to define the race for the Golden Boot. On Saturday, Ivan Toney netted his 26th Saudi Pro League goal this season, raising the question of whether Ronaldo can truly mount a comeback in the race against the Al-Ahli striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees unprecedented Al-Nassr double title hopes surge, all thanks to Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo sees unprecedented Al-Nassr double title hopes surge, all thanks to Karim Benzema

The growing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema has taken a dramatic turn, with Al-Nassr suddenly being handed a major advantage in the title race under unexpected circumstances.

Haaland scores 27th hat trick at 25: How many did Messi and Ronaldo have at the same age?

Haaland scores 27th hat trick at 25: How many did Messi and Ronaldo have at the same age?

The numbers posted by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are being overshadowed by the performances of Erling Haaland.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo