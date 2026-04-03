Cristiano Ronaldo delivers nine-word verdict after landmark 100 Saudi Pro League appearance in Al-Nassr’s 5-2 win over Al-Najma

Cristiano Ronaldoonce again stood at the center of attention as the narrative around Al-Nassr unfolded, with the Portuguese icon marking a historic milestone while delivering a decisive performance. The clash saw Al-Nassr secure a commanding 5-2 victory over Al-Najma, reinforcing its dominance at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. The Portuguese superstar marked his 100th league appearance in style, scoring twice and taking his tally to 97 goals, an extraordinary return that underlines his enduring excellence.

Returning from a four-week hamstring injury, the 41-year-old showed no signs of slowing down, contributing significantly to a performance that kept his club firmly in control of the title race. His goals—career numbers 966 and 967—also pushed him closer to the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Despite the eventual scoreline, the game itself was far from straightforward, as Al-Najma initially threatened to disrupt the script. The visitor took the lead late in the first half, capitalizing on a counterattack that exposed a rare defensive lapse.

However, Al-Nassr responded immediately, equalizing through Abdullah Al-Hamdan before Sadio Mane produced a moment of brilliance in stoppage time. The Senegalese forward’s solo effort turned the momentum, giving the host a crucial advantage heading into the break.

The second half saw the match briefly swing again when Al-Najma equalized early, but that only set the stage for Cristiano Ronaldo’s decisive intervention. The Portuguese star restored the lead from the penalty spot before adding another goal after a VAR review confirmed his effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Ronaldo say after the game?

It was only after the final whistle that the mystery hinted at in the buildup came into focus. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared his reaction, writing: “It’s good to be back! We move forward together!” The statement, simple yet powerful, reflected both relief and determination following his return. It also reinforced the collective mindset within the squad as the title race intensifies.

The milestone was not just symbolic but decisive in shaping the title race. Al-Nassr’s 5-2 victory pushed the club to 70 points, extending its lead at the top and reinforcing its status as frontrunners. Ronaldo’s influence was once again undeniable, both statistically and emotionally.