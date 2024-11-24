Newcastle United are reportedly exploring a move for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos to bolster their defense. The club’s current goal difference of only two suggests that strengthening both their attacking and defensive capabilities would significantly improve their standing.

While links to several forwards have surfaced, the ongoing absence of center-back Sven Botman has emphasized the need for defensive reinforcements.

Newcastle are actively evaluating options to improve their backline, with Ramos emerging as a key target. The club believes that his extensive experience and renowned leadership qualities would be invaluable in helping them achieve their ambitions this season. The club is reportedly prepared to offer a contract of €10 million (£8.3m/$10.4m) for a season and a half.

The proposed contract would see Ramos earn approximately £105,000 per week, placing him comfortably within Newcastle’s top 10 highest earners, but not among the very highest. However, recent interest from Saudi Arabian and MLS clubs suggests Ramos could command significantly higher wages, potentially making Newcastle’s offer less attractive.

Given his age (38), the fact that he’s currently a free agent, and that he has consistently played in top European leagues, it remains to be seen if he will accept Newcastle’s offer. He may be waiting for a suitable opportunity in Europe, or potentially a move to MLS in February 2025.

Real Madrid’s stance has been made clear; despite recent injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, they won’t be bringing Ramos back, despite his 671 appearances for the club. They believe he no longer meets their current standards.

Other transfer activity at Newcastle

The potential Ramos signing is just one piece of Newcastle’s overall transfer strategy. The club faces competition for other targets, including a potential move for Alexander Isak to Arsenal, and are considering a high-risk signing of Nurnberg loanee Stefanos Tzimas.

A battle with Tottenham for the free agent signing of Angel Gomes is also expected, along with a potential fight with Liverpool for Bryan Mbeumo.