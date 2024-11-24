FC Barcelona faces a critical Champions League match against Brest this midweek, but the Catalan giants will do so under a considerable injury cloud. Following a disappointing draw against Celta Vigo, the focus has shifted to the crucial Champions League fixture, but the team’s injury woes threaten to significantly impact their performance.

The biggest blow for Barcelona is the confirmed absence of Lamine Yamal, ruled out due to persistent pain in his right ankle. The young star’s absence leaves a significant gap in the attacking lineup.

Yamal’s recent impressive performances have established him as a key player, and his absence will likely be a determining factor in Barcelona’s approach to the game.

A recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground offered a mixed bag of news. While the team worked on pitch 2, focusing on rehabilitation and preparation for the Brest match, the return of several key players provided a small measure of relief.

Garcia returns, Araujo and Torres partially involved

Eric Garcia completed a full training session with the main squad, suggesting his injury has healed. The news is slightly less positive for Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres who only participated in parts of the session, indicating that their fitness levels are not yet fully recovered.

Their limited participation raises questions about their availability for the Brest game. Guillermo, from Barça Atlètic, also joined the session, possibly hinting at a potential call-up for the match.

The injury situation leaves manager Hansi Flick with some difficult selection decisions. He must balance the need for a strong attacking lineup in the absence of Yamal, with the need to avoid exacerbating existing injuries in the squad. This may result in tactical changes or the inclusion of players who were previously on the fringes of the first team.

The match against Brest will therefore serve not just as a crucial Champions League fixture, but as a test of Barcelona’s squad depth and resilience in the face of adversity. Their ability to navigate this injury crisis and secure a victory will be a significant indicator of their chances of progressing in the competition.