Kylian Mbappe’s start to the season with Real Madrid hasn’t gone as expected. With the left wing firmly occupied by Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, the Frenchman has been forced to adapt to a different role—resulting in a dip in form compared to previous seasons. Amid this positional adjustment, Mbappe shed some light on his relationship with Vinicius.

The past few weeks have been challenging for Mbappe, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti stepping in to defend him against allegations regarding his mental health. However, after rediscovering his scoring touch in a 3-0 victory over Leganes, Mbappe made it clear that his relationship with Vinicius remains strong.

“We understand each other really well. I have a good relationship with Vini, a great player, and with all the players here at Real Madrid. Like they always say, the best players are here at Real Madrid,” Mbappe admitted after the game.

Mbappe ended his month-long goal drought during Real Madrid’s Matchday 14 clash of the 2024-25 La Liga season. The French forward opened the scoring following an intense high press by Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga. The duo forced a turnover, and Vinicius, unselfishly delivering a perfect assist inside the box, set up Mbappe for an easy finish into an open net.

The victory underscored the synergy between Vinicius and Mbappe, despite earlier concerns about positional overlap. Ancelotti had previously addressed the debate over roles, firmly supporting Vinicius as his primary left-wing option. “About the roles, I don’t want to change the position of the player that marks the difference (referring to Vinicius). Besides, I think Mbappe has the qualities to play as a striker.”

Mbappe’s goal against Leganes marked a turning point, signaling a return to form. “We’re ready to play together and win a lot of games and trophies,” Mbappe added, emphasizing his commitment to the team and his partnership with Vinicius.

Mbappe not worried about the positions

After a two-week break during the international window—where Mbappe wasn’t called up by the France national team—the forward appeared more comfortable in his evolving role at Real Madrid. When asked about his performance, Mbappe remained positive.

“Good match, we started fine, and I’m beginning to find my rhythm with my teammates in a different position compared to last matches. But as I said the day I first came here, I can play in every position. Today was a different position, next match he (Ancelotti) will play me in a different position again, but I’m ready to help the team and give my best,” he stated.

When pressed further about playing in multiple attacking roles, Mbappe reflected on his versatility: “The story of my career. I play down the right, the left, more central, with two strikers… I don’t really care, what I want to do is to play well, help the team, and score a lot of goals.”