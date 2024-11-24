Carlo Ancelotti’s position as Real Madrid manager appears secure, at least for the moment. The resounding victory against Osasuna on 9th November provided much-needed respite after a tumultuous period marked by significant defeats.

Just days prior, Ancelotti’s future seemed precarious. Back-to-back losses, against arch-rival Barcelona in El Clásico and a shocking defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League, fueled intense speculation about his potential departure mid-season.

According to reports from Relevo, the situation became so critical after the Milan loss that Real Madrid contacted Santiago Solari, the club’s director of football since 2022.

The club reportedly put Solari on high alert, instructing him to prepare to take over the reins of the first team if they failed to defeat Osasuna. This strongly suggests Solari is the preferred internal replacement should Ancelotti be dismissed.

A demanding schedule lies ahead

Real Madrid now faces a grueling schedule, with six of their next seven matches away from the Santiago Bernabéu. Upcoming fixtures include challenging away games at San Mamés agains Athletic Bilbao and the intimidating atmosphere of Anfield (Liverpool FC). Ancelotti’s performance in these crucial games will ultimately determine his fate.

If Ancelotti is ultimately let go, Solari would embark on his second stint as Real Madrid’s manager. His first tenure, from October 2018 to March 2019, saw him oversee 32 games, resulting in a respectable record of 22 wins, two draws, and eight losses.