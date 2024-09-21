Real Madrid has learned their schedule for the inaugural 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The new annual tournament pits the winners of all six FIFA confederations against each other. Real Madrid, as reigning UEFA Champions League winners, previously booked a place in the competition.

The tournament’s name is directly derived from a former FIFA competition. The old Intercontinental Cup featured just two clubs, the winners from UEFA and CONMEBOL. Previously established in 1960, the now-defunct tournament was moved to Japan in 1980. FC Porto lifted the final Intercontinental Cup trophy in 2004 by beating Colombian side Once Caldas in a penalty shootout.

The updated 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup now essentially follows the same format as previous editions of the Club World Cup. Champions of each region in a single-elimination bracket. UEFA champions, however, are automatically placed in the tournament final. Winners from Asia and Oceania, on the other hand, have to enter the competition in the first round.

While the Club World Cup is still in place, FIFA has drastically overhauled the tournament. The heavily expanded competition will now include 32 teams and be played every four years.

Real could face Mexican side Pachuca in the tournament final

The Intercontinental Cup officially kicks off on Sunday, September 22nd. Asian Football Confederation (AFC) champions Al Ain will play Auckland City FC, winners of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), in the initial matchup. The victorious club will then advance on to face current African champions Al Ahly on October 29th.

Following this game, CONCACAF winners Pachuca will play the South American champions. This team, however, is not yet decided. The 2024 Copa Libertadores is still currently ongoing. Five Brazilian sides, including Fluminense, Flamengo, and Botafogo, are still alive in the competition. Colo-Colo, River Plate, and Penarol could also eventually win the Copa Libertadores title.

The winners of these two fixtures will then face off on December 14 in Doha, Qatar. Real Madrid, only having to play one game in the competition, would then face the eventual winner in the title match. The 2024 Intercontinental Cup final is also set to be held in the capital city on December 18th. However, a venue for the title-deciding game has not yet been selected.

Qatar trip gives Real a travel headache during LaLiga campaign

The new tournament will be Real’s seventh different club competition before the 2025/26 season starts. Along with the upcoming heavy fixture list, travel is also a concern for the Spanish side. The trip to Doha in December is wedged between two LaLiga games. The trio of fixtures are currently scheduled to be played within the same week.

FIFA has received plenty of heat in recent months for expanding schedules. The revamped Intercontinental Cup is a concern, but a majority of the problem lies with the expanded Club World Cup. Manchester City star Rodri recently claimed that players could soon go on strike due to the issue. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois later supported the midfielder’s assertion.

Because of increased scheduling, top stars featuring for club and country could soon be forced to play up to 85 games in a single season.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire