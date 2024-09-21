Newcastle United are reportedly ready to offer Anthony Gordon an improved contract to help stave off outside interest.

The winger has been a hit signing since arriving from Everton in January 2023. Newcastle paid their English counterparts around $50 million for the budding star. The fee is currently the third-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Despite the massive fee, Gordon has lived up to expectations. This was, however, after a tough initial spell with his team. For instance, the attacker failed to collect a goal or assist in any of his first 15 matches with the Magpies.

Nevertheless, Gordon racked up an impressive 10 goals and 11 assists throughout the 2023/24 Premier League season. The winger was one of only five English top-flight players to record double figures in each category on the year. This exclusive list of stars included Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool recently targeted Gordon this past summer

Gordon’s stellar season made him subject of a potential move this past summer. Liverpool were heavily linked with the youngster throughout the transfer window. The Reds, however, ultimately opted against completing an expensive deal for Gordon and instead signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus. Liverpool paid the Bianconeri just $13 million for the Italy international.

While the potential move fell through, Gordon’s head was reportedly turned. Reports even suggested that the Newcastle winger was open to the transfer because he supported the Reds as a kid.

Gordon is from Liverpool and even played for the club’s youth team. However, he eventually moved on to crosstown rivals Everton at the age of 11.

Amid the Liverpool speculation, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe previously claimed that the club wants to keep their best players. This assertion would include Gordon. Nevertheless, Howe did not exactly ease concerns that the England international would remain with his current club going forward.

“I have been in the game too long to make those statements [on whether Gordon could join Liverpool],” claimed Howe. “What I will say is from my part and the club’s part we will do everything we can to keep our best players but I am not a fortune teller.”

Magpies willing to more than double star’s current salary

Newcastle’s ability to keep Gordon will likely hinge on his contract. The winger is currently raking in around $4.1 million per year to play for the Magpies. While certainly not a small figure, 10 other Newcastle players currently earn more.

Because of this, team officials are willing to give Gordon a substantial raise in hopes of keeping the star.

Not only do the Magpies want to increase the winger’s salary, they are reportedly ready to make him the team’s top earner. Star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is currently Newcastle’s highest-paid player. The Brazilian earns an annual salary of about $11 million.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Gordon would sign the drastically improved deal. The winger’s current contract is set to expire in 2026. This means that Newcastle could find themselves in a precarious position if they do not soon get the star to agree on a new extension. Liverpool is also not the only club to show interest in Gordon. Arsenal has been linked with the winger as well.

