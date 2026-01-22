Trending topics:
Lionel Messi helps homegrown star step up in MLS: Inter Miami adds 18-year-old academy graduate attacker to first team through 2027-28 season

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates.

Inter Miami continues to shape its future with careful precision, blending global superstardom with long-term development. While much of the attention naturally revolves around Lionel Messi and the elite talent surrounding him, the club has quietly taken another step that underlines a broader vision — one that looks beyond immediate success and toward sustainability.

Behind the scenes, a decision has been made that strengthens the squad not only for the present but well into the next decade. It is a move designed to support Messi’s competitive environment while rewarding a young talent who has grown entirely within the club’s ecosystem.

Since lifting the MLS Cup, Inter Miami has been active in reshaping its roster. New arrivals, calculated departures, and internal promotions have all played a role as the club prepares for another demanding season across domestic and international competitions.

At the center of it all remains Messi. His standards, influence, and relentless drive have reshaped expectations inside the club. Every roster decision is now made with one key question in mind: Does this move raise the level around him? While high-profile signings have grabbed headlines, Miami has also shown that elite ambition does not have to come at the expense of youth development.

Inter Miami&#039;s Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Lionel Messi #10.

Homegrown promotion with long-term impact

Midway through the off-season, clarity arrived. On Thursday, the Herons confirmed that 18-year-old academy graduate attacker, Daniel Pinter, has been added to the first-team roster on a long-term deal running through the 2027-28 MLS season, with multiple option years beyond that.

The contract includes club options that could keep the player in Miami through the 2030-31 season, underlining the organization’s confidence in his potential. This promotion makes him the tenth academy product to graduate into the first team, reinforcing Miami’s commitment to a development pathway that now runs parallel to its superstar era.

Tweet placeholder

Why Pinter stands out

Pinter’s rise has been steady rather than sudden. After making his professional debut with Inter Miami II, he built a compelling case for promotion through consistent production and adaptability. In 17 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, he scored nine goals and added three assists, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer.

Tweet placeholder

Those numbers only tell part of the story. Coaches and analysts alike point to his technical profile: strong one-on-one ability, comfort with both feet, and the versatility to operate on either wing or through the middle. For head coach Javier Mascherano, that flexibility is invaluable in a squad built to maximize Messi’s freedom in attack.

One moment symbolized the club’s belief in the teenager’s readiness. Earlier in the season, the youngster made his senior debut on a short-term deal, sharing the pitch with Messi for 20 minutes in a league match against Charlotte. That experience was more than symbolic. It offered a glimpse into how Miami envisions his development — not in isolation, but alongside elite players who can accelerate his growth.

