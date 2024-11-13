Real Madrid‘s pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have cooled, according to Spanish outlet Relevo. While several Spanish media outlets initially reported a potential January move for the England international following Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to AC Milan, Relevo now suggests that Alexander-Arnold is no longer considered a priority signing.

This follows previous reports from The Athletic denying the possibility of a January transfer. Instead, Real Madrid is reportedly focusing its efforts on securing Tottenham Hotspur‘s Pedro Porro.

This shift in strategy suggests that club officials do not view Alexander-Arnold as “strategic and essential,” despite the urgency created by injuries within the squad. Relevo even suggests that Porro might still be considered a target even if Alexander-Arnold were signed, indicating a need for significant reinforcement in the right-back position.

Real Madrid’s injury crisis and transfer needs

Real Madrid’s decision to actively pursue a transfer in January is a departure from their usual strategy and is a direct response to the significant number of injuries within the squad.

The season-ending injury to Dani Carvajal, coupled with the ongoing recovery of David Alaba from a previous ACL injury and a suspected ACL injury to Eder Militao suffered in the recent 4-0 victory against Osasuna, has created an urgent need to bolster the defense.

Laporte remains top center-back target

While the need to strengthen the right-back position is apparent, Real Madrid’s main focus in the January transfer window appears to remain the center-back position. Former Manchester City player Aymeric Laporte, currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, is reportedly the club’s top target. Securing Laporte’s services, however, would likely require significant negotiations, given his current club and high salary.

The pursuit of both right-back and center-back options highlights the extent of Real Madrid’s defensive injury concerns and their need for substantial reinforcement during the January transfer window.