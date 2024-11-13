Inter Miami’s 2024 season was one of record-breaking highs and sudden disappointments. Despite the stellar performance in the regular season under manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, with Inter Miami clinching the Supporters’ Shield and setting a league points record, the team was ousted in the first round of the MLS playoffs by Martino’s former club, Atlanta United. The early elimination has fueled speculation about the future of the Argentine coach, with reports hinting at a potential replacement: a former Barcelona teammate of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami’s ambitious roster, featuring the South American duo, alongside the likes of Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, and young stars like Federico Redondo and Diego Gomez, was touted as the most talented in MLS. However, the squad, crafted with the star power of Barcelona legends and new talents, still faltered at the season’s most crucial moment. Many fans and analysts wonder if it might be time for a fresh approach to coaching—a change that could include a familiar face from Messi’s past.

During the regular season, the Argentine showed his coaching prowess by leading Inter Miami to an MLS-record 74 points. The team’s offensive might was unmatched, with 79 goals scored across 34 matches, largely thanks to Messi, Suarez, and Alba’s skill in the attacking third. He masterfully balanced the squad’s seasoned stars with younger players, ensuring an effective balance between experience and vigor on the field.

Martino’s success, however, was marred by defensive weaknesses. He often favored a 4-3-3 formation, yet would shift to a 3-4-3 setup in more challenging away games. Although this flexible approach allowed for tactical experimentation, it revealed weaknesses in Miami’s defense. Injuries among center-backs exacerbated this problem, and while the club’s offense often outscored their opponents, defensive errors ultimately proved costly in the postseason.

The early playoff exit stung, as it was a major letdown for both the team and fans who had anticipated a deep run given the team’s star-studded lineup. Martino himself acknowledged the disappointment, calling the season “a failure” and admitting his tactics fell short of the expectations surrounding Miami’s star-studded lineup.

Possible replacement: Former teammate and Barca legend

According to El Crack Deportivo, Xavi Hernandez—Barcelona legend, former teammate of Messi, and one of soccer’s greatest midfielders—could potentially take over at Inter Miami. Xavi, who left Barcelona after a challenging managerial tenure, is now available and could bring his European coaching experience to the MLS. His arrival in Miami would be in keeping with the club’s recent penchant for Barcelona-linked figures, joining Messi and Busquets on the roster and Raul Sanllehi in the backroom staff.

The 44-year-old’s coaching resume at Barcelona, while not without struggles, is marked by his strategic mindset and deep understanding of the game. His familiarity with players like Messi and Busquets could enhance Miami’s chemistry, reinforcing a cohesive and tactical approach that builds on their existing dynamics. However, the idea of swapping Martino—an MLS Cup champion and accomplished coach—for the Spaniard, who faced challenges at Barcelona, raises questions about whether the potential swap would be wise.

Could Tata Martino end up staying?

Despite the rumors of a managerial change, many argue that Martino should be given a chance to build on his achievements. Martino’s tactical flexibility, man-management skills, and his regular-season achievements suggest that he may be uniquely suited to Miami’s setup. Even with Messi and others sidelined by injuries, Martino’s guidance kept Miami competitive, suggesting his abilities as a resilient and adaptive coach.

If Martino can improve the defensive structure, Inter Miami could emerge as a formidable contender in 2025. Dismissing him after just one season could disrupt the stability he’s established. Additionally, MLS’s structure of parity makes maintaining success particularly challenging, and Martino’s extensive experience within the league gives him an advantage in navigating its unique demands.