Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Real Betis completes Antony signing: How much money did Manchester United lose on the transfer?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Antony of Real Betis looks on, during the warm up prior to the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Vitoria SC and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on March 13, 2025 in Guimaraes, Portugal.
© Octavio Passos/Getty ImagesAntony of Real Betis looks on, during the warm up prior to the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Vitoria SC and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on March 13, 2025 in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Antony has finalized his permanent move to Real Betis after months of negotiations with Manchester United, a club with far greater financial resources than the Spanish side. In the end, the Red Devils accepted an offer well below the amount they initially invested in the Brazilian winger.

New head coach Ruben Amorim has begun reshaping United’s roster, leaving out several big names from his plans — including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony. The 25-year-old winger had already enjoyed a successful six-month loan spell at Betis, helping the club reach the UEFA Conference League final and secure Europa League qualification.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis will pay Manchester United €22 million plus €3 million in potential add-ons for Antony. The deal also includes a 50% sell-on clause on any future profit, giving United a chance to recoup more money down the line.

Still, the move represents a massive financial hit. Back in 2022, Manchester United, then under Erik ten Hag, paid €95 million to sign a 22-year-old Antony from Ajax. He was viewed as a major prospect, but the transfer was widely criticized because of the inflated fee.

Manchester United player Antony in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United player Antony in action during a Premier League match vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025.

Even with the add-ons and sell-on clause, the club stands to lose roughly €70 million on the player. For United, Antony has become yet another expensive misstep; for Betis, he represents a chance to get the best out of a player who says he has rediscovered his happiness in Spain.

Advertisement
Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim shares brutally honest confession: ‘Sometimes I hate my players’

see also

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim shares brutally honest confession: ‘Sometimes I hate my players’

Antony’s wait for Betis move

Amorim had made it clear that Antony would be excluded from United’s preseason roster until a deal was reached or the transfer window closed. Both clubs eventually came to terms on deadline day, preventing the winger from spending another six months on the sidelines.

During his unveiling, Antony spoke about the long wait and his desire to return to Betis. “What a difference! Seville is much more beautiful than Manchester. Finally, I’m here. I spent more than 40 days in a hotel — it was very hard, but everyone knew I wanted to come back to Betis.”

He also reflected on the warm welcome from Betis fans: “Now, with more time, we have many things to do and achieve. It’s been hard to sleep after seeing so much love from the Betis fans; there were people waiting at my house at 2 in the morning.” The Brazilian has signed a contract with Betis through June 2030, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United host Burnley in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff details to where you can watch on TV and streaming platforms.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim shares brutally honest confession: ‘Sometimes I hate my players’

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim shares brutally honest confession: ‘Sometimes I hate my players’

Ruben Amorim delivered a blunt assessment of his Manchester United squad following a turbulent week for the English giants.

Manchester United out of Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes’ market value vs Grimsby Town’s entire squad

Manchester United out of Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes’ market value vs Grimsby Town’s entire squad

Grimsby Town knocked Manchester United out of the EFL Cup despite operating on a much smaller budget — even when compared to the market value of Bruno Fernandes alone.

World Cup winner with Argentina urges Lionel Messi to reconsider retirement plans

World Cup winner with Argentina urges Lionel Messi to reconsider retirement plans

Lionel Messi has hinted at a potential retirement from the Argentina national team—but a fellow World Cup winner has a message for him.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo