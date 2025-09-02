Real Betis completes Antony signing: How much money did Manchester United lose on the transfer?

Antony has finalized his permanent move to Real Betis after months of negotiations with Manchester United, a club with far greater financial resources than the Spanish side. In the end, the Red Devils accepted an offer well below the amount they initially invested in the Brazilian winger.

New head coach Ruben Amorim has begun reshaping United’s roster, leaving out several big names from his plans — including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony. The 25-year-old winger had already enjoyed a successful six-month loan spell at Betis, helping the club reach the UEFA Conference League final and secure Europa League qualification.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis will pay Manchester United €22 million plus €3 million in potential add-ons for Antony. The deal also includes a 50% sell-on clause on any future profit, giving United a chance to recoup more money down the line.

Still, the move represents a massive financial hit. Back in 2022, Manchester United, then under Erik ten Hag, paid €95 million to sign a 22-year-old Antony from Ajax. He was viewed as a major prospect, but the transfer was widely criticized because of the inflated fee.

Manchester United player Antony in action during a Premier League match vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025.

Even with the add-ons and sell-on clause, the club stands to lose roughly €70 million on the player. For United, Antony has become yet another expensive misstep; for Betis, he represents a chance to get the best out of a player who says he has rediscovered his happiness in Spain.

Antony’s wait for Betis move

Amorim had made it clear that Antony would be excluded from United’s preseason roster until a deal was reached or the transfer window closed. Both clubs eventually came to terms on deadline day, preventing the winger from spending another six months on the sidelines.

During his unveiling, Antony spoke about the long wait and his desire to return to Betis. “What a difference! Seville is much more beautiful than Manchester. Finally, I’m here. I spent more than 40 days in a hotel — it was very hard, but everyone knew I wanted to come back to Betis.”

He also reflected on the warm welcome from Betis fans: “Now, with more time, we have many things to do and achieve. It’s been hard to sleep after seeing so much love from the Betis fans; there were people waiting at my house at 2 in the morning.” The Brazilian has signed a contract with Betis through June 2030, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

