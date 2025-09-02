5 big-name free agents who could still make major moves in Europe after the transfer window shut

The summer transfer window officially closed on September 1 across Europe’s top leagues, marking the end of a period in which clubs spent heavily to boost their squads. However, movement can still continue in the weeks ahead, as several high-profile players remain free agents.

This summer broke historic transfer marks, particularly in England, where Premier League clubs spent a record-setting £3 billion (approximately $4 billion) on player acquisitions—eclipsing the previous record of £2.36 billion set in 2023.

Among the most notable moves of this transfer window was Alexander Isak’s blockbuster switch from Newcastle United to Liverpool for $168 million. The Reds also pulled off the other two most expensive deals of the summer, landing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for $145 million and Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for $110 million.

But beyond the eye-catching figures and headline-making transfers, several well-known names have yet to find a club. As free agents, they’re not bound by the transfer window deadline and can still sign with European teams in the coming weeks.

Christian Eriksen during a Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen (33 years old)

Eriksen was one of the Premier League’s standout stars for years, shining with Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2019 before a move to Inter Milan. Two years later, the midfielder had to leave Italy due to heart issues that required him to wear an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator—something not permitted under Serie A regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Most expensive transfers in Premier League history: From Pogba to Isak

After a short stint at Brentford, Eriksen joined Manchester United in 2022. He made 107 appearances and scored 8 goals over the past three seasons. His contract with the Red Devils expired this summer, and while there have been rumors linking him to Espanyol in La Liga, he has yet to sign with a new club.

Oriol Romeu of FC Barcelona.

Oriol Romeu (33 years old)

A product of Barcelona’s youth academy, Oriol Romeu had spells with Chelsea, Valencia, Southampton, and Girona before returning to the Catalan side in 2023, where he made 37 appearances. After a season on loan at Girona, the Spanish midfielder was not included in Hansi Flick’s plans and reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with Barcelona. He’s now awaiting offers to continue his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miralem Pjanic playing for Juventus.

Miralem Pjanic (35 years old)

Another former Barcelona midfielder, Pjanic rose to prominence during his years in Serie A with AS Roma and Juventus, where he was considered one of the best midfielders in Europe. That form earned him a move to Barcelona in 2020, but the club’s instability at the time limited his impact, and his career never quite recovered. After spells with Besiktas in Turkey, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, and CSKA Moscow, Pjanic is now looking for his next destination.

Hakim Ziyech of Morocco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hakim Ziyech (32 years old)

Ziyech was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Morocco reach the semifinals. At the time, he was a standout at Chelsea in the Premier League but struggled to maintain that level and eventually left England to play for Galatasaray in Turkey. Two years there and a short stint at Al Duhail in Qatar seem to have run their course, and the winger is reportedly seeking a return to Europe.

Lorenzo Insigne played four seasons for Toronto FC.

Lorenzo Insigne (34 years old)

In mid-2022, at just 31, Lorenzo Insigne made the surprise decision to leave Napoli after a decade, despite being the club’s biggest star and a key player for the Italian national team. He went on to make 76 appearances and score 19 goals for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. Now a free agent, the forward is reportedly being considered by Parma in Serie A, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Advertisement