Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim shares brutally honest confession: ‘Sometimes I hate my players’

Manchester United endured a rough stretch that included a shocking elimination from the EFL Cup at the hands of fourth-division club Grimsby Town. Amid heavy criticism and swirling speculation, head coach Ruben Amorim didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s struggles.

In the immediate aftermath of the penalty shootout loss in the Carabao Cup, Amorim made headlines in the British press with remarks that sparked rumors. “Something has to change,” was among the most striking things he said. Now, with a few days’ distance from that unexpected defeat, he offered an explanation for his reaction.

“To be really honest, every time that we have a defeat like that in the future I’m going to be like that. I’m going to say sometimes I hate my players and sometimes I love my players,” explained the Manchester United coach during a Friday press conference. Expanding on his emotional response, he added: “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.”

The Red Devils’ poor start to the 2025–26 season goes beyond the early EFL Cup exit to Grimsby Town. They’ve also managed to collect just one point from a possible six in Premier League play, following a loss to Arsenal and a draw against Fulham.

Reflecting on those performances, Amorim didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts. “We played badly for 30 minutes against Fulham and that kind of performance (against Grimsby), I was really disappointed with everything,” the Portuguese coach admitted. “Now it’s a new game and we focus on that,” he added, referencing Saturday’s matchup against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Amorim addresses criticism

In the same press conference, Amorim directly addressed recent criticism — not only over the team’s disappointing form, but also his own demeanor and communication style. “I know you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm,” Ruben began.

“I do understand that. But I‘m not going to be like that. This is my way of doing things. That’s why I have the passion I have. In that moment I was really upset and really disappointed and I’m going to be who I am,” the coach continued, before doubling down. “So prepare yourself.”

Amorim’s track record at Manchester United

After a successful stint in Portugal with Sporting Braga and Sporting CP, where he won a total of six titles, Ruben Amorim took on the biggest challenge of his managerial career in November 2024, when Manchester United hired him to replace Erik ten Hag as head coach.

Amorim arrived in England with Manchester United underperforming, despite still being alive in all four competitions. However, things didn’t improve much under the new manager. The club crashed out early in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and finished 15th in the Premier League.

The lone bright spot of the campaign was United’s run in the UEFA Europa League, where they reached the final but fell short against Tottenham Hotspur. In nearly a year at the helm, Amorim has posted a win rate of just 35.5%, with 16 wins, 12 draws, and 17 losses.