Spain were crowned the 2026 World Cup winner, ending a 16-year title drought. Even though Pedri emerged as the starter, head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to return to Fabián Ruiz, who ended up being essential in the final against Argentina. Despite the 30-year-old midfielder seemingly being at the best moment of his career with La Roja and PSG, he revealed his desire to return to Real Betis.

Amid his tribute as a 2026 World Cup winner, Fabián Ruiz was asked whether he would consider returning to Real Betis. He responded bluntly: “The truth is yes. I’ve always said it. I never hide it. I want to come back. It gets closer every time. I’m a Betis fan, and one day I hope to return to Betis,” he said, according to Marca. Nonetheless, his comeback may not be an easy path due to his renewal status.

Fabián Ruiz remains a central figure at PSG, serving as an undisputed starter under head coach Luis Enrique. For that reason, he has agreed to a contract extension through 2029, with an option for an additional year, according to Fabrizio Romano. While the 30-year-old midfielder has hinted at a return to Real Betis, the French side may not let him leave easily complicating matters in the near future.

As one of the most experienced players for PSG and Spain, Fabián Ruiz has established among the best players in the world. During the 2025-26 season, he won absolutely everything, making him a potential Ballon d’Or candidate, something he made clear would be a great honor for him. In addition, he reached 50 unbeaten matches with La Roja, marking a historic milestone that demonstrates his importance to the team.

Fabian Ruiz of Spain runs to celebrate.

Fabian Ruiz is one of the most well-rounded players at PSG and Spain

Throughout the last few years, Fabián Ruiz has been one of the most underrated players in Europe. At PSG, Vitinha and João Neves steal all the spotlight, while Pedri does the same with Spain. However, he has managed to carve out a unique place in both squads, becoming a cornerstone of every title they have won. His importance comes down to one key aspect: He is one of the most complete players in his position.

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Despite having world-class competition, Fabián has earned the trust of all his coaches by excelling in both defense and attack. Thanks to his tactical intelligence and physical presence, he stands out as one of the most solid central midfielders defensively, playing a key role in balancing the lineup. In addition, he offers an incredible creative side, controlling the tempo and distributing the play.

Amid the very young squads at PSG and Spain, Fabián Ruiz has emerged as one of the leaders of both teams. Although he is only 30 years old, he is one of the most experienced players, making him a clear leader in the dressing room and an example on the pitch. Despite this, his career does not usually receive much spotlight, making him one of the most underrated players in the world.