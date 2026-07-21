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Report: Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina set for November Finalissima in a 2026 World Cup final rematch

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Just days after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 World Cup, courtesy of a Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute, the two sides could be headed for a rematch before the year is out. According to a report from Argentina’s ESPN and DSports, the long-postponed Finalissima between the reigning Copa America and European champions is being revived for later this year.

The Finalissima was originally slated to be played in March, pitting Copa America winners Argentina against Euro 2024 champions Spain, but the match was suspended amid the escalating conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel in the Middle East.

With broadcast and commercial contracts already signed with the Qatari government for a fixture at Lusail Stadium in Doha, both CONMEBOL and UEFA have kept the door open to staging the game before it expires.

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CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin are reportedly in talks to find a workable date on the calendar, with two FIFA windows under consideration: September 21 to October 6, or November 9 to 17.

Lamine Yamal lifts the World Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal lifts the World Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

A rematch would give both Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal another shot at facing off just months after their World Cup final meeting, this time with the Finalissima trophy on the line, a title Argentina already won in 2022 by thrashing Italy 3-0.

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The match could also serve as a potential farewell for Messi in an Argentina shirt, in case he hasn’t already played his last game at MetLife Stadium during the World Cup final, as he has yet to say whether the final was his last game with the national team.

Spain’s potential scheduling conflict

Playing the Finalissima this year isn’t without its complications, particularly for Spain. Between September, October and November, La Roja are already committed to UEFA Nations League fixtures against England, Croatia and Czechia, leaving little obvious room on the calendar for an extra match.

Since the Nations League is a UEFA-run competition, though, the confederation could still rework Spain’s fixture schedule to carve out a window for the Finalissima.

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Argentina, for its part, is set to return to action between September 21 and October 6 for its next FIFA window, when it could play up to four matches.

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