Rasmus Hojlund, a Danish international who plays for Atalanta, has drawn attention from Manchester United and PSG. He scored 16 goals last season.

The Premier League side made its first offer for Hojlund on Wednesday. That was worth around $66 million with $11 million in add-ons. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in dire need of a new striker. Therefore, Atalanta’s Hojlund emerged as a top summer transfer target.

PSG, though, made a competing offer. It wants to replace Kylian Mbappe, who was banished from the club after refusing to sign a new deal.

PSG get back in race for Rasmus Hojlund

The Athletic’s David Ornstein and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have both said the offer from the Ligue 1 club was approximately $55 million. In fact, it is $12 million less than United’s offer.

However, if the Serie A side does not accept PSG’s offer, the French club will walk away from negotiations. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal offered $330 million for French star Kylian Mbappe. The club put the star up for sale earlier this month.

The 24-year-old has long seemed set on joining Real Madrid after they failed to sign him last summer, but only the Saudi outfit made a formal approach to acquire his services. Any transfer cost and annual pay would both set new records if a deal were to be reached.

United still frontrunners

While the 2022-23 Ligue 1 champions still hold interest in signing Hojlund, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano singled out the Red Devils as the team in the lead to snatch the striker. According to reports, Hojlund has already come to an agreement with United on personal matters and is eager to make the switch to Old Trafford.

United are looking to make its third significant acquisition of the summer following Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Thus, according to Romano, they have arranged additional negotiations with Atalanta over a deal for the Danish highly rated ace.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto