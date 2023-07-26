Atalanta received a first approach from Manchester United in the form of a verbal bid for striker Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old is the club’s top target for bolstering their striking depth.

The Guardian reports that the Italian side placed a $90 million minimum price tag on Hojlund. This is a fairly high price tag for a player who only broke through in Serie A this last season.

According to Romano, United reportedly made a verbal offer of around $66 million for the Denmark international. That is a $55 million set price and $11 million in add-ons.

Manchester United give up on Harry Kane, see Rasmus Hojlund as striker

In his first season at Atalanta, the striker led the Serie A in goals with 10, and he also had a breakout year for the Danish national team. United and manager Erik ten Hag decided to pursue the player after losing interest in acquiring Tottenham star Harry Kane because of this.

PSG to miss out on Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

Even though Paris Saint-Germain is keen on signing Hojlund, reports indicate that the striker has already agreed to terms with United. Nonetheless, Romano said PSG will “keep insisting” with the striker’s agents because of their continued interest in signing him.

PSG is ready to offload Kylian Mbappe. The club practically agreed to sell the forward to Saudi club Al-Hilal for over $300 million. Yet, Mbappe is less inclined to make the move to the Middle East. Therefore, Mbappe is still with PSG. Yet, the French powerhouses will be looking to replace their star forward if he decides to depart. RMC Sport’s Sacha Tavolieri said that PSG had talked to Hojlund’s agents. The club wants to negotiate a lower fee with Atalanta.

According to rumors, Hojlund has already made plans to quit Italy this summer. The two sides are optimistic they can reach an agreement before the end of the week. Following the player’s consent, the two clubs are currently negotiating a transfer price.

