The French champions Paris Saint-Germain are riding high into the November international break. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick on Sunday at Stade Auguste Delaune, leading the capital club to a 3-0 victory against Stade de Reims.

After Nice’s goalless draw against Montpellier on Friday, Luis Enrique’s team now has a one-point lead in the standings thanks to their triumph.

If Mbappe’s hat trick was the game’s highlight, Gianluigi Donnarumma‘s effort in goal was just as crucial.

The Italian goalkeeper was the subject of boos and whistles from AC Milan supporters three days before this match.

PSG owed a debt of gratitude to their shot-stopper, who thwarted Reims’ attempts to stage a comeback with a series of exceptional saves.

Donnarumma and Mbappe keeping PSG flying high

This resilience came as Luis Enrique’s team rebounded from their midweek Champions League defeat against AC Milan.

Yet, this time he made seven saves to keep out the opposition as Will Still’s team exerted significant pressure and dominated play for long stretches without scoring.

Just three minutes into the game, Mbappe put his team ahead with a volley into the bottom corner, assisted by a wonderful run and cross from winger Ousmane Dembele. Yet, Reims caused some concern for the visitors as they swiftly responded with a goal from Junya at the other end.

Sadly, his attempt was ruled out due to offsides committed before it. Despite this, they continued pushing and, in the first ten minutes, they brought three saves out of Donnarumma.

During the second half, Carlos Soler, a young Spanish midfielder with a lot of potential, made a run down the left flank. He then easily set up Mbappe for a goal, which the French forward finished from close range.

Eventually, in the 82nd minute, the 24-year-old French attacker scored his third with a first-time effort from the center of the penalty area. Mbappe, currently leading Ligue 1 in scoring, boasts 13 goals in 11 appearances this season. Additionally, the France captain has found the net twice in European competition.

What did Luis Enrique say about Mbappe?

The team’s manager, Luis Enrique, was not entirely satisfied with the 24-year-old’s performance. The Spaniard’s expectations for the winger go beyond goal-scoring.

“In terms of goals I have nothing to add. He is unique. But I ask for more from Kylian Mbappe”, Luis Enrique told Canal Plus.

“Not in terms of goals. I ask for more from him in terms of supporting the rest of the team and participating with the team in more situations in the game. I think he is one of the best players in the world, without any doubt, but we still need to see a better Kylian and I think he can get better.”

The Spaniard added, “It is better if I tell him first rather than telling the press” when asked where he believed Mbappe might make improvements. “He is very ambitious. So is the team. I don’t want him to rest on his laurels”.

Since the player’s future with the club was up in the air throughout the summer, communication between Mbeppe and Luis Enrique had been difficult. At one time, the France captain was even demoted to the reserve team.

