If you’re a Les Parisiens fan looking for how to watch PSG on US TV and streaming, you’ve come to the right place.

A team of stars in the City of Light

While the club shines just a little less brightly with the loss of several key stars in recent times, PSG remains an elite side and the team to beat in France. After a takeover by Qatari investors in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain immediately became the top French club and one of the most visible worldwide clubs. As icons of the modern game like Messi, Ibrahimović, Mbappe, Neymar, Silva and more have graced the pitch at the Parc des Princes, PSG has emerged as one of the most followed clubs around.

Where can I watch PSG?

PSG’s recent domination in Ligue 1 has afford them the honor of playing routinely in Champions League. Here’s how you can watch them in those two competitions, and more:

Watch PSG in Ligue 1:

TV: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

*Most league matches each week also air on ESPN Deportes, but every so often one or two will be exclusive to ESPN+

Watch PSG in the Coupe de France:

TV: FS2, FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: N/A

Watch PSG in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

PSG Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches appear on a variety of channels and platforms so be sure to visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page for the latest summer games.

PSG Streaming Options

beIN SPORTS can be tricky to find on TV, but Fubo, Fanatiz, and Sling all offer packages that carry both the English and Spanish channels. That’ll get you access to all the Ligue 1 action throughout the year.

Watch PSG with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

A selection of Coupe de France games do air on FOX Sports channels. But usually these are pushed to the more obscure FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus which can be found on Fubo.

For UEFA Champions League the go-to is Paramount+ in English. Meanwhile ViX streams non-televised matches in Spanish. CBS and Univision networks have select games throughout the tournament, and you’ll find the channels on Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

CBS Sports Golazo Network can be streamed for free, and there’s a slim chance a UEFA match can appear there that could feature PSG.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our PSG TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch PSG? Let us know in the comments section!