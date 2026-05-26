Florentino Perez launches Real Madrid presidential campaign with motivational video

The end of the current season was not expected by anyone at Real Madrid. Even though the team’s on-field performances were not good, it was not supposed to be a year in which a presidential election would be called. However, Florentino Pérez has done so amid criticism, recalling the signings of Luis Figo and Kylian Mbappé in his campaign launch and making a big promise about the future.

Pérez said: “From Figo to Mbappé, none arrived alone. They were the result of a vision and a determination we cannot lose. The arrival of the world’s best players will not be a dream. It will continue to be a reality.”

That was just part of a long message Pérez delivered in a video narrated by himself, with Real Madrid’s anthem playing in the background, in which he highlighted everything the club has improved and won during his tenure.

The full message

“Running the world’s biggest club isn’t something you can improvise. You need to think long-term and be able to stay the course. We have transformed Real Madrid into the world’s most valuable club, with the highest revenue, the best reputation, and the most valuable brand on the planet.

But the world changes every day, and leadership cannot be taken for granted. We must keep working day by day. The greatest era in the history of world football is not over. Sixty-six titles, including seven Champions League trophies, set the standard for everything still to come. New nights that will seem impossible, but that we will experience together once again.

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see also Real Madrid officially call elections after Florentino Perez’s conference: the important dates

From Figo to Mbappé, none arrived alone. They were the result of a vision and a determination we cannot lose. The arrival of the world’s best players will not be a dream. It will continue to be a reality.

The new Bernabéu is the most advanced stadium on the planet. It is proof that this club thinks in decades, not seasons. Every stone in the upcoming expansion of Valdebebas carries the same commitment: building the best environment for always winning.

Madrid’s greatness is not measured only by titles. It is measured by the children who learn, and by the people this club helps shape. The same jersey used to win Champions League trophies is also a commitment to living by values. This is the Real Madrid Foundation. This is the Real Madrid University. This is who we are.

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Remaining the best club in the world means continuing to work tirelessly in management, technology, and fan experience. Every year, without stopping. While others watch, we continue creating new ways to lead the world of sports and entertainment.

Real Madrid does not belong to any president. It belongs to its members. To those who, since childhood, have cried and laughed wearing the same jersey. It was always you, and it always will be.

Because greatness cannot be improvised or inherited. And because the best club in the world never stops.”

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The elections

Pérez remains the favorite to win the election, which will appoint a president for four years, but this time he will not be the only person seeking the role. The other candidate Real Madrid fans can vote for is businessman Enrique Riquelme, 37. The election is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, one day before Pope Leo XIV visits the Santiago Bernabéu.