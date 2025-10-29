Rashford to be joined by another English star? Barcelona reportedly targeting former Manchester United gem

In the past two years, several English stars have made the move to La Liga — a league that traditionally hasn’t attracted many of them — signing for giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. Marcus Rashford is one of them, and reports suggest that another former Manchester United player could follow in his footsteps soon.

“Barcelona lead the chase for Greenwood, with scouts attending his recent masterclass against Le Havre,” reported TeamTalk this week. The outlet was, of course, referring to Mason Greenwood, the English forward who came through the Red Devils’ academy and has been shining with Olympique de Marseille since the summer of 2024.

Since his complicated exit from Manchester United, following legal controversies, Greenwood has rebuilt his career outside the Premier League. He first enjoyed a strong spell in La Liga with Getafe, scoring 10 goals in 36 matches. Over the past year and a half in France, he has cemented himself as a key player, contributing 30 goals in 48 appearances.

“The Catalan giants see Greenwood as a dynamic addition to Hansi Flick’s attack, potentially reuniting him with Marcus Rashford,” added TeamTalk. Indeed, Mason brings great tactical flexibility — beyond his impressive scoring ability, he can play as a winger on either flank, making him one of the few truly two-footed players in European soccer.

Other options for Greenwood

Mason Greenwood’s impressive form in Ligue 1 has caught the attention of other clubs besides Barcelona. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly among the teams closely monitoring the English forward as a potential signing.

Both clubs could offer Greenwood a return to the Premier League, where he made 129 appearances for Manchester United between 2019 and 2022. However, that move would likely mean giving up the chance to play in top-tier European competitions — something Marseille can currently offer him.

English players in La Liga

Throughout history, few English superstars have played in Spain. Real Madrid had notable cases such as Steve McManaman, David Beckham, and Michael Owen, while Barcelona enjoyed two prolific seasons from Gary Lineker in the late 1980s.

However, this trend appears to be changing in recent years. Greenwood himself is proof of that, having played for Getafe during the 2023–24 season. Since then, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold have joined Real Madrid, Marcus Rashford has signed with Barcelona, and Conor Gallagher has moved to Atletico Madrid — highlighting a growing English presence in La Liga.

