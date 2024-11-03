Leroy Sané is at the center of much speculation surrounding Bayern Munich. The dynamic winger, alongside Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich, is out of contract on June 30, 2025, making him free to negotiate with any interested club on a free transfer starting this January.

This situation has sparked significant interest, particularly from the Premier League, where Sané already boasts a highly successful track record. While Sané reportedly prefers to remain in Bavaria, his substantial salary could complicate matters. The coming months will be crucial in determining his future.

Meanwhile, several clubs are closely monitoring the situation. According to Bild, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made the former Manchester City player a top priority should Sané not renew his contract with Bayern. This interest is hardly surprising, given Sané’s proven Premier League pedigree and the potential for a cost-effective transfer.

A successful Premier League stint: A valuable asset

Sané’s previous spell in English soccer saw him join Manchester City in 2016 on a five-year deal for a then-record fee of €45 million for a German player. His time at City was highly successful, culminating in him being named the PFA Young Player of the Year in the 2017-18 season.

In 135 appearances for the club, he scored 39 goals and provided 42 assists, contributing significantly to City’s domestic dominance. His trophy cabinet from his time in Manchester includes three League Cups, two Premier League titles, two Community Shields, and one FA Cup.

This experience of playing at the highest level in England significantly enhances his appeal to Premier League clubs now considering a move.

Confirmed interest from Arsenal?

Mike Brown, a former scout for Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham, confirmed Arsenal’s serious interest in Sané. He stated:

“Arsenal are very interested in him, from what I understand. Sané can play on the left and provide cover for Bukayo Saka, which is a significant need for the team right now. Arsenal aren’t the only club interested in him, but they’ve certainly been working on this transfer for some time.”

Brown also highlighted key qualities that could make Sané a valuable asset for Mikel Arteta’s side:

“He’s incredibly effective, has explosive pace, and he’s only 28; he’s in the prime of his career right now. I’ve always wondered why Manchester City let him go and why no English club tried to sign him before he joined Bayern. But with his contract situation, I expect a transfer. He’ll not only add quality to the Arsenal squad but also bring winning experience, which is important for a club of this level,” Brown told TMW.