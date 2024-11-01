Virgil van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the top defenders of recent years, played a crucial role in Liverpool‘s 2018-19 UEFA Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League titles and continues to aim for more success with his team. Despite his accolades, Van Dijk center-back was humble in his praise for one of Arsenal’s emerging defensive stars.

On talks with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, van Dijk was asked to name a defender currently excelling in the game, and he didn’t hesitate to choose Arsenal’s William Saliba: “Saliba is making very good steps at the moment, he’s a solid one, in possession he’s doing a good job… You know, I think if I’m honest, when I was that age, I was nowhere near where he was today.

Van Dijk went on to discuss how studying elite defenders helps him continue improving his own game. “I like to watch other defenders and pick up so many stuff from them. There’s so many good ball playing in the center half… I definitely watch games specially on the highest level. You can always pick up certain things, but also have in mind that teams are defending in a different way that we are defending, so you have to keep that in mind too,” Van Dijk said.

Despite his achievements, including winning PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, and even competing with Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or, van Dijk emphasized the importance of ongoing growth. “I feel like at any age you can keep learning, and I definitely still do that,” he ended.

Saliba was signed to be part of a young project led by manager Mikel Arteta in Arsenal. Despite being Premier League’s runners-up last season, the Frenchman will be looking forward to keep shocking fans and players with his performances.

Saliba’s remarkable form with Arsenal

Saliba has been pivotal in Arsenal’s resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta. Integral to the 2023-24 campaign, the young center-back featured in 50 of Arsenal’s 52 games, becoming the first Arsenal player in the Premier League era to play every minute of a league season.

His impressive form earned him a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year alongside teammate Martin Ødegaard. Also, at just 23, Saliba has already set records with the Gunners, becoming the fastest player in club history to reach 50 Premier League wins, achieving the feat in only 66 appearances.