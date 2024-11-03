After clinching the 2024 Copa America, Argentina’s national team, under coach Lionel Scaloni, continues to enjoy a winning streak. With crucial World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru approaching, they’re aiming to solidify their lead at the top of the table. However, Lionel Messi might face the challenge of competing without a key squad member.

During Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa in Premier League Matchday 10, defender Cristian Romero was forced off in the second half after suffering a right foot injury.

The incident occurred in the 58th minute when Romero executed a strong sliding tackle on Villa forward Morgan Rogers, earning himself a booking. Yet, it was Romero who appeared to suffer the worst of the exchange, struggling to get up and showing visible discomfort while holding his right foot. Unable to continue, he was substituted in the 61st minute.

In the post-match press conference, Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the injuries sustained by his players, expressing cautious optimism about Romero’s condition: “Richarlison felt his hamstring and Romero got a knock. We just have to deal with what we have to deal with. We have guys who can come in and were going to need that.”

According to Argentine journalist and insider Gaston Edul on X (formerly Twitter), Romero will undergo tests tomorrow to assess the severity of his injury. Preliminary information suggests a possible bone injury in his toe, which would cast doubt on his availability for Argentina’s match against Paraguay in just under two weeks.

Romero, a vital asset for Argentina

Cristian Romero has played a crucial role in Argentina’s recent international successes, anchoring the defense during their Copa America and World Cup triumphs under Scaloni’s guidance.

The center-back has earned 38 caps for the national team, averaging 85 minutes per match, underscoring his role as a mainstay in Argentina’s lineup. With Romero on the pitch, Argentina has conceded only 14 goals while netting 66, a testament to his influence on both ends of the field.

Cuti’s 2024-25 season with Spurs

This season, Romero has emerged as a pivotal figure in Tottenham’s defense, especially following teammate Micky van de Ven’s injury. As the team captain, he has played 11 matches, leading Spurs to 7th place in the Premier League standings with 16 points, just two points shy of the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.