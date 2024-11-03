Major League Soccer‘s FC Cincinnati is reportedly pursuing Colombian striker Miguel Borja from River Plate for their 2025 roster. Rumors suggest that River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo won’t retain Borja’s services for the upcoming season.

Borja’s career is marked by periods of prolific goal-scoring. He enjoyed significant success at Junior of Barranquilla, Atlético Nacional (where he played a key role in their 2016 Copa Libertadores championship victory), and Palmeiras.

However, his recent performance at River Plate has caused some discontent among the club’s fans. Despite this, Borja was among the team’s top performers in the first half of the year, leading the team in goals scored.

Since joining River Plate in 2022, Borja has scored 52 goals in 104 appearances – a goal roughly every two games. His contract stipulates a significant reduction in his release clause at the end of 2024, dropping from $8 million USD to $4 million USD as of January 1, 2025.

Previously, MLS teams like Austin FC have also expressed interest in the River Plate forward.

What could Borja bring to FC Cincinnati?

Borja possesses a valuable combination of physicality, technical skill, and goal-scoring instinct – qualities highly sought after in MLS. However, adapting to a new league always presents challenges.

At Cincinnati, he could join other South American players like Luca Orellano, Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad (Argentina), Sergio Santos (Brazil), and Kevin Kelsy (Venezuela), potentially easing his integration.

The addition of a player of Borja’s caliber to Cincinnati’s attack, currently featuring players like Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano, and Sergio Santos, could be very well-received by the coaching staff. His arrival would likely strengthen a forward line needing more punch to reach the highest levels of the league.

Borja’s situation at River Plate: End of an era?

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo left Borja out of the starting lineup in the team’s last domestic league match due to a recent goal drought. Gallardo explained the decision, stating he needed “another alternative,” adding that the time away had been beneficial for the player.

Cincinnati’s current situation in the MLS Playoffs: A crucial context

The Eastern Conference’s FC Cincinnati, currently in a playoff series against New York City FC, features Argentine star Luciano Acosta (2023 MLS MVP).

After winning the first game 1-0, they lost the second game 3-1, forcing a decisive third game at TQL Stadium, where Cincinnati will have home-field advantage. The outcome of this series could significantly influence the club’s decision to sign a player of Borja’s caliber.