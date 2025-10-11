VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo misses key penalty in Portugal’s win against Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The lights of Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade were bright, the crowd was roaring, and Cristiano Ronaldo stood at the spot, ready to put Portugal ahead in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ireland. But what happened next left thousands of fans in disbelief — and the visiting goalkeeper in glory.

It was meant to be a smooth night for the UEFA Nations League champions, who entered the clash unbeaten after two wins in Group F. Portugal, led by their talisman Ronaldo, were expected to continue their dominant run on home soil. But Caoimhin Kelleher had other plans.

As the first half ended goalless, Portugal had most of the possession, yet struggled to break through Ireland’s compact defense. Then came the moment of drama in the 76th minute. A shot from Trincão struck Darragh O’Shea, and after a quick check, the referee pointed to the spot, a decision that was met with protests from the Irish players.

O’Shea and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson argued it had come off the defender’s chest. “It hit his chest, not his arm!” they insisted, but VAR upheld the penalty call, leaving Ronaldo with the chance to break the deadlock.

Tweet placeholder

The save heard around Dublin

Ronaldo, calm as ever, took a deep breath before striking the ball straight down the middle — a trademark of his composed penalty-taking style. But Kelleher guessed right without guessing at all, stretching his leg and blocking the shot with his boot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Irish goalkeeper punched the air in celebration as the Portuguese fans stood stunned in silence. It was a defining moment, not just in the match, but potentially in Ireland’s qualification hopes.