Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo misses key penalty in Portugal’s win against Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

The lights of Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade were bright, the crowd was roaring, and Cristiano Ronaldo stood at the spot, ready to put Portugal ahead in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ireland. But what happened next left thousands of fans in disbelief — and the visiting goalkeeper in glory.

It was meant to be a smooth night for the UEFA Nations League champions, who entered the clash unbeaten after two wins in Group F. Portugal, led by their talisman Ronaldo, were expected to continue their dominant run on home soil. But Caoimhin Kelleher had other plans.

As the first half ended goalless, Portugal had most of the possession, yet struggled to break through Ireland’s compact defense. Then came the moment of drama in the 76th minute. A shot from Trincão struck Darragh O’Shea, and after a quick check, the referee pointed to the spot, a decision that was met with protests from the Irish players.

O’Shea and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson argued it had come off the defender’s chest. “It hit his chest, not his arm!” they insisted, but VAR upheld the penalty call, leaving Ronaldo with the chance to break the deadlock.

Tweet placeholder

The save heard around Dublin

Ronaldo, calm as ever, took a deep breath before striking the ball straight down the middle — a trademark of his composed penalty-taking style. But Kelleher guessed right without guessing at all, stretching his leg and blocking the shot with his boot.

Advertisement

The Irish goalkeeper punched the air in celebration as the Portuguese fans stood stunned in silence. It was a defining moment, not just in the match, but potentially in Ireland’s qualification hopes.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, but Portugal beat Ireland with a stoppage-time goal from Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, but Portugal beat Ireland with a stoppage-time goal from Neves

Portugal defeated Ireland with a goal from Ruben Neves in the World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal face Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers, and all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal will receive Ireland in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through several TV and streaming platforms.

Report: Messi’s Argentina set for two friendlies in the US just days before World Cup 2026 debut

Report: Messi’s Argentina set for two friendlies in the US just days before World Cup 2026 debut

As part of their preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Lionel Messi’s Argentina are reportedly set to play two friendly matches on U.S. soil.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo