France suffer major U-20 World Cup blow as top player misses Morocco match after unexpected issue

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

France star Saimon Bouabre is shinning in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesFrance star Saimon Bouabre is shinning in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Despite missing several star players, France have swiftly emerged as a favorite to win the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Their journey to the semifinals—where they will face Morocco—includes 11 goals scored and just five conceded, showcasing their formidable talent. However, an unusual circumstance has resulted in the loss of one of their top players, adding a twist to their championship pursuit.

According to journalist Andres Onrubia, Saïmon Bouabré will depart the FIFA U-20 World Cup despite being neither injured nor suspended. His club, Neom SC of the Saudi Pro-League, barred him from participating in the group stage and only released him for the Round of 16 and semifinals. Nevertheless, the team has now requested his return. Since this tournament does not fall on an official FIFA date, France must reluctantly release their top player.

Saïmon Bouabré might not yet feature in Europe’s elite leagues, but his electrifying display in the U-20 World Cup has captured fans’ attention. In his two appearances, the 19-year-old dazzled as an attacking midfielder, netting two goals and clinching the MVP of the semifinal match. His impressive contribution highlights the significant void France face offensively against Morocco in his absence.

Who will replace Saïmon Bouabré in France’s starting lineup vs Morocco?

France faced the challenge of missing key player Saïmon Bouabré during the group stage of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Coach Bernard Diomede rose to the occasion, skillfully utilizing options like Quentin Ndjantou and shifting to a four-midfielder formation. This tactical flexibility allowed the team to thrive despite his absence.

Tweet placeholder

Impressed by the team’s dynamic play with an attacking midfielder, Diomede might turn to Tadjidine Mmadi to fill that role. Consequently, Lucas Michal and Andréa Le Borgne are expected to spearhead the offensive line against Morocco. The duo will aim to compensate for Bouabré’s absence, facing a team that recently dazzled with a stunning performance against the United States.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 TV Schedule: How to Watch in the USA

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 TV Schedule: How to Watch in the USA

Who are the current top scorers at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Although France have been the standout team of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the tournament’s leading scorers, surprisingly, represent other national teams. However, coach Bernard Diomede still holds a player that can contend for the top scorer title, even if he currently lacks that advantage.

#Name Goals
1.Benjamin Cremaschi (USMNT)5
2.Neyser Villarreal (Colombia)5
3.Alejo Sarco4
4.Lucas Michal4
