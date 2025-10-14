Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Portugal vs Hungary in the World Cup qualifiers

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

This Tuesday, the Portugal national team has a chance to take a decisive step in the World Cup qualifiers. They will face Hungary at Estádio José Alvalade knowing they could secure their spot in the FIFA tournament set to take place next summer in North America. In that context, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence on the field is a key storyline.

Portugal currently lead Group F in the European World Cup qualifiers. They have a perfect record, having won all three of their matches. With 9 points, Roberto Martinez’s squad holds a five-point advantage over their closest challenger, Hungary, and sits six points ahead of Armenia.

That’s why a win on Tuesday against Hungary could seal qualification for the 2026 World Cup for Portugal—provided Armenia doesn’t beat Ireland. If that result doesn’t go their way, Ronaldo and company will have to wait until the November international break to clinch qualification. Then, they would only need a draw in one of their final two matches, against Ireland or Armenia.

For Hungary, the situation is different. They know it’s unlikely they’ll be able to steal the top spot in the group from the Portuguese, so their main goal is to secure second place and earn a playoff spot. Earning at least a draw on Tuesday would be crucial to that aim, before decisive matchups in November against their direct rivals.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary.

Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo seeks World Cup qualification

see also

Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo seeks World Cup qualification

Confirmed lineup for Portugal

The absences that affected Portugal in their last match against Ireland will remain in place this Tuesday, meaning key players like Joao Neves and Joao Cancelo are not part of the squad. One player who is in the starting lineup is Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty last Saturday and failed to become the all-time scoring leader in World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement
Not Portugal or England: Thomas Tuchel reveals his top four national teams to win the 2026 World Cup

see also

Not Portugal or England: Thomas Tuchel reveals his top four national teams to win the 2026 World Cup

The confirmed XI for Portugal against Hungary: Diogo Costa; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, B. Fernandes, B. Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Confirmed lineup for Hungary

Facing the tough challenge of going up against the strongest team in the group, Hungary will look to rise to the occasion. That’s why head coach Marco Rossi is fielding his best possible team, highlighted by Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

The confirmed starting lineup for Hungary: Balasz Toth; Loic Nego, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Milos Kerkez; Bendeguz Bolla, Callum Styles, Andras Schafer, Dominik Szoboszlai; Roland Sallai, Barnabas Varga.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the World Cup qualifiers

On Matchday 4 of Group F in the World Cup qualifiers, Portugal and Hungary go head-to-head. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage!

How to watch Portugal vs Hungary match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Portugal vs Hungary match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal will face Hungary in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through several TV channels and streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After receiving yet another individual honor in his homeland, the Al-Nassr superstar made a statement that has left fans in Saudi Arabia both proud and uneasy.

Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

Roma star Matias Soule’s international future sparks debate as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni breaks his silence with an eight-word message that hints at the player’s decision.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo