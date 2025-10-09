Trending topics:
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although Portugal had slipped from global prominence in recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo revitalized the national team by securing their first three titles in history. His recent achievements and exceptional form during the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers have captivated global attention. Unbeaten in their first two matches, head coach Roberto Martinez has decisively outlined his ambitions as the team gears up for this crucial tournament.

“I think there is a feeling in the dressing room that we’re all working towards a dream…2026 sounds very nice with the six around the World Cup… I think the group is ready because we have three players per position… We’re a team that can attack quickly, we can defend well. We’ve got a team that can score many goals from open play… If you were going to ask the players, they don’t hide that the goal is to win, Roberto Martinez said in the Portugal Football Summit.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the sole force behind Portugal’s current success; the team thrives on a dynamic blend of youth and experience that positions them as strong World Cup contenders. Veterans like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva provide leadership, while rising stars such as Vitinha, Joao Neves, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix emerge as pivotal players, poised to guide the team toward a historic triumph.

Unlike other years, Portugal boast a notably deep roster that sets them apart as serious World Cup contenders. Head coach Roberto Martinez benefits from dynamic talent like Joao Palhinha, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao, and Francisco Trincao, all capable of making game-changing impacts off the bench. Their depth and versatility fortify Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of the ultimate prize in international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to break two impressive World Cup records in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo remains ambiguous about his participation in the 2026 World Cup, yet his remarks strongly hint at a desire to compete in the tournament. He expressed a clear intention to extend his career for several more years. This ambition positions the veteran forward to potentially spearhead Portugal’s offense on the world stage, while aiming to set a remarkable and game-changing record.

In case Cristiano Ronaldo participates in the 2026 World Cup, he will make history as the first player to feature in six editions of the prestigious tournament. This milestone would further solidify the Portuguese star’s legacy in the annals of the competition, showcasing his remarkable longevity in the sport. At 41, Ronaldo could also set a new record as the oldest player to win the World Cup, surpassing Lionel Messi, who achieved this at 35 years and 177 days.

