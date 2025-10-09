Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates

Even at 40 years oldCristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines both on and off the pitch. After receiving yet another individual honor in his homeland — the Globo de Prestigio award at the Portuguese Football Gala — the Al-Nassr superstar made a statement that has left fans in Saudi Arabia both proud and uneasy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, now preparing for Portugal’s October World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, openly reflected on his future and his undying love for the national team. But his words carried an unexpected twist — one that risked alienating his club supporters in Riyadh.

As he stood before a packed audience in Lisbon, Ronaldo admitted that if soccer rules allowed it, he’d make a decision that would change everything. The remark, though heartfelt, has been interpreted by many as a sign that his emotional ties to Portugal remain stronger than any club allegiance, including his current commitment to Al-Nassr, where he earns over $230 million per year and is contracted until 2027.

Ronaldo makes honest admission – but Al-Nassr fans won’t like it

Midway through his speech, Ronaldo’s tone shifted from celebratory to deeply personal. Speaking about his two-decade-long journey with the Seleção, the forward made a confession that instantly went viral across global media. “I’ve been with the national team for 22 years; I think that speaks for itself,” he began. “The passion I have for wearing the jersey, for winning trophies, for playing for the national team — that’s why I’m still here.”

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the Portuguese National Team

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the Portuguese National Team

Then came the quote that drew audible gasps in the room: “I often say that if I could, I would play football only for the national team; I wouldn’t play for any other club because it’s the culmination and the peak of a football player.”

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Portugal: Al-Nassr star set to break another record in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Portugal: Al-Nassr star set to break another record in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Those words — “If I could, I would only play for the national team” — have since echoed across Portugal and beyond. They reveal not arrogance, but an emotional truth: that after two decades of breaking records, the veteran’s ultimate fulfillment still comes from representing his country.

The reality behind the dream

As romantic as his confession sounded, soccer’s governing laws make it impossible. FIFA regulations state that all players eligible for international duty must be under an active professional contract. Without a club, Ronaldo couldn’t compete in official tournaments, even for Portugal.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo hit hard: Vital Portugal teammate withdraws from October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due to injury

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo hit hard: Vital Portugal teammate withdraws from October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due to injury

In theory, he could sign a symbolic deal purely to maintain eligibility, but such a move would require walking away from a contract that’s made him the first soccer billionaire, according to Forbes.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Portugal launched their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with impressive form, asserting their status as favorites under Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership. Head coach Roberto Martinez has clearly outlined the team's objectives for the tournament, leaving clear his stance.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reaches 395 career-assist: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reaches 395 career-assist: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Although Lionel Messi has not scored in three consecutive matches, his playmaking remains outstanding. With his impressive skills, Inter Miami star achieved 395 career assists, further fueling comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Rodrygo Goes was close to joining FC Barcelona, but the Brazilian revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo influenced him to join Real Madrid instead.

“I’ll never stop until I get there”: Lalas Abubakar talks ambition and growth

“I’ll never stop until I get there”: Lalas Abubakar talks ambition and growth

Alhassan “Lalas” Abubakar shares his journey from Ghana to MLS, his growth as a defender, and his key role in FC Dallas’ playoff push. Learn how he became a leader on and off the field.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo