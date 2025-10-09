Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Even at 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines both on and off the pitch. After receiving yet another individual honor in his homeland — the Globo de Prestigio award at the Portuguese Football Gala — the Al-Nassr superstar made a statement that has left fans in Saudi Arabia both proud and uneasy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, now preparing for Portugal’s October World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, openly reflected on his future and his undying love for the national team. But his words carried an unexpected twist — one that risked alienating his club supporters in Riyadh.

As he stood before a packed audience in Lisbon, Ronaldo admitted that if soccer rules allowed it, he’d make a decision that would change everything. The remark, though heartfelt, has been interpreted by many as a sign that his emotional ties to Portugal remain stronger than any club allegiance, including his current commitment to Al-Nassr, where he earns over $230 million per year and is contracted until 2027.

Ronaldo makes honest admission – but Al-Nassr fans won’t like it

Midway through his speech, Ronaldo’s tone shifted from celebratory to deeply personal. Speaking about his two-decade-long journey with the Seleção, the forward made a confession that instantly went viral across global media. “I’ve been with the national team for 22 years; I think that speaks for itself,” he began. “The passion I have for wearing the jersey, for winning trophies, for playing for the national team — that’s why I’m still here.”

Then came the quote that drew audible gasps in the room: “I often say that if I could, I would play football only for the national team; I wouldn’t play for any other club because it’s the culmination and the peak of a football player.”

Those words — “If I could, I would only play for the national team” — have since echoed across Portugal and beyond. They reveal not arrogance, but an emotional truth: that after two decades of breaking records, the veteran’s ultimate fulfillment still comes from representing his country.

The reality behind the dream

As romantic as his confession sounded, soccer’s governing laws make it impossible. FIFA regulations state that all players eligible for international duty must be under an active professional contract. Without a club, Ronaldo couldn’t compete in official tournaments, even for Portugal.

In theory, he could sign a symbolic deal purely to maintain eligibility, but such a move would require walking away from a contract that’s made him the first soccer billionaire, according to Forbes.