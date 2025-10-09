Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

For a club in fine form, the international break should bring calm. Yet for Milan, it may deliver the opposite. Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez, the two forwards who have become Massimiliano Allegri’s trusted attacking duo, are once again the cause of his growing unease — and not because of anything that’s happening on the Serie A pitch.

Both men have been vital to Milan’s strong start to the season. Pulisic, reborn under Allegri’s system, continues to inspire both club and country, while Gimenez — though still searching for his first league goal — remains an indispensable piece of the Rossoneri structure. But just as the club’s rhythm appeared set, Allegri faces another test of endurance from afar.

As Serie A pauses for international fixtures, the club’s training ground at Milanello has emptied, leaving Allegri with only a partial squad. Among those on international duty, none will have a tougher schedule — or longer journeys — than his two starting forwards.

For Christian Pulisic, the call-up was inevitable. The 27-year-old winger remains central to Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the U.S. national team, who are beginning their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Tweet placeholder

The American arrives at camp in top form, his missed penalty against Juventus last week doing little to tarnish his impact at club level. He’s been one of the team’s most consistent performers, creating chances, driving play, and linking fluidly with Gimenez up front. Pochettino knows he can rely on him to lift the USMNT attack — just as Allegri knows that when Pulisic returns, fatigue could once again become a concern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gimenez’s struggle for goals — but not for faith

Across the front line, Santiago Gimenez continues to divide opinion in Milan. Despite scoring only once this season — in the Coppa Italia — Allegri has made clear that the striker’s contribution runs far deeper than numbers.

“Santiago is a fundamental piece of this team,” Allegri said after Milan’s goalless draw with Juventus. “He gives us structure — the way he connects play, holds up the ball, and presses from the front is vital. The goals will come, but what he brings goes well beyond statistics.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gimenez has faced pressure to deliver more in front of goal, but his professionalism and persistence have earned the manager’s trust. That loyalty could soon be tested again — not by form, but by distance.

The reason behind Allegri’s concern

While fans enjoy a break from domestic play, the 58-year-old Italian coach is staring at a logistical nightmare. Tuttosport revealed that Pulisic and Gimenez will each embark on demanding international trips spanning nearly 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles) combined — a journey that would almost circle the planet. Pulisic’s travels will take him from Milan to Austin for the U.S. clash with Ecuador, then to Denver to face Australia before returning to Italy. The round trip covers around 18,800 kilometers (11,000 miles).

Gimenez’s route is even more punishing. The Mexican international will fly from Italy to Dallas to face Colombia, then on to Guadalajara for a friendly against Ecuador before his 10,000-kilometer (6,000-mile) return to Europe — a total exceeding 20,000 kilometers (12,000 miles). Both players are expected back in Italy just two days before Milan’s next Serie A match against Fiorentina, leaving Allegri in the dark over their fitness and readiness.

Advertisement