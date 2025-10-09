Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence on his relationship with Vinicius Jr amid rumors

Real Madrid have managed to surprise fans with their impressive performance following the arrival of Xabi Alonso. Although they suffered a hard defeat against Atletico Madrid, they have managed to remain at the top of the LaLiga standings and undefeated in the Champions League. Both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe continue to excel, though rumors of their strained relationship persist. Recently, the French star dispelled tension by addressing the situation directly.

“Two famous players on the same team. That sells a lot of newspapers, it sells a lot of things. The truth is that I have a good relationship with Vinicius. Much better this year, because we got to know each other much better. He’s a great player and as a person, he’s very good. In the end, it’s normal. We know that people are going to talk about us for everything, but in the end we have the same goal: to help Real Madrid win titles,” Kylian Mbappe said, via Movistar Plus.

Kylian and Vinicius have consistently powered Real Madrid’s offense, showcasing remarkable synergy. In 57 games together, they’ve combined for 13 goal contributions. The Frenchman has cemented his role in the starting lineup as a forward, seamlessly complementing the Brazilian without threatening his position. This dynamic duo has undoubtedly bolstered the team’s attacking prowess.

Although Vinicius initially emerged as the team leader with a standout season, Kylian Mbappe has seized control. In the 2025-26 season, the Frenchman has already netted 14 goals, leading the team in scoring. Beyond his on-field prowess, Mbappe distinguishes himself with maturity and lack of conflict—qualities that contrast with the Brazilian star. Despite these differences, both players maintain a strong relationship and continue in pivotal team roles.



Vinicius Jr is reportedly close to renew Real Madrid contract after months of uncertainty

Following Kylian Mbappe’s high-profile move to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr’s contract negotiations hit an intriguing snag. The Brazilian star reportedly aimed to out-earn the French sensation by seeking the top salary on the squad. Sources in Spain claim that the team proposed a $23 million annual deal, which he turned down. Now, in a surprising twist, talks have reportedly led to a successful renewal agreement, cementing Vinicius’ future with the club.

Vinicius Jr’s contract with his club, as noted by Transfermarkt, extends until June 30, 2027. With just two years left, Tomas Gonzalez-Martin of El Debate revealed that the Brazilian star aims to secure a new agreement, avoiding any disputes. While the exact terms and length of his renewal remain undisclosed, both sides have significantly narrowed their differences compared to earlier negotiations.