Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has announced his candidacy for the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) presidency, signaling his ambition to restore the nation’s soccer glory. The 48-year-old, who played pivotal roles in Brazil’s World Cup victories in 1994 and 2002, aims to implement sweeping reforms to revitalize the Seleção and the country’s soccer institutions. Among his boldest visions is the potential recruitment of Pep Guardiola as the national team coach once the Spaniard concludes his tenure at Manchester City.

Ronaldo has set his sights on addressing the pressing challenges faced by Brazilian soccer, including declining fan interest and inconsistent performances from the national team. In an interview with Globo Esporte, he said: “I want to make the CBF the most beloved organization in Brazil. Brazilian football has always been an escape for people amidst everyday problems. Today, we see a total lack of interest in the national team. My goal is to recover the prestige and respect that the Seleção has always had.”

To achieve this, the 48-year-old promises structural reforms, better support for players, and a renewed focus on engaging fans. He plans to incorporate former Brazilian icons into his program to bridge the nation’s storied past with its current challenges: “Listening to former players will be crucial to bringing back the legends of Brazilian football and ensuring the national team’s prestige is restored.”

Pep Guardiola in Ronaldo’s plans?

A cornerstone of Ronaldo’s potential leadership is his desire to recruit Pep Guardiola as head coach of the Seleção. Reports suggest Ronaldo believes Guardiola’s managerial philosophy and winning pedigree could redefine Brazil’s approach to the international scene. Guardiola, who recently extended his contract with Manchester City until 2027, has hinted at transitioning from club to national team management in the future.

Speaking on the Desmontadito podcast, Guardiola revealed: “I’m not going to take another team [club]. I won’t have the energy for that. But I would manage a national team because it’s different; it’s not the daily routine.”

Guardiola’s openness to leading a national team, coupled with Brazil’s appeal as a superpower, makes Ronaldo’s proposal intriguing. However, it remains uncertain whether the Spaniard would entertain the role or if logistical and financial challenges could complicate the move.

Institutional reform and challenges ahead

Ronaldo enters the CBF presidential race at a tumultuous time for Brazilian soccer. The CBF has faced criticism for mismanagement, and the national team is struggling, sitting fifth in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Additionally, Brazil is preparing to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, and Ronaldo has emphasized the importance of elevating women’s soccer as part of his broader strategy.

“The football industry represents only 0.7% of Brazil’s GDP. This is very little compared to developed countries where football is a significant economic activity,” Ronaldo stated. He plans to elevate Brazilian soccer’s economic footprint through better governance, innovation, and increased investment in grassroots development.