Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola recently signed a new two-year contract, extending his reign until 2027. But amid the celebrations of his continued leadership, Guardiola dropped a cryptic remark that has left fans pondering his future. In an exclusive interview with Spanish chef Dani Garcia, Guardiola revealed not only his plans for life after soccer but also the struggles he faces as a manager.

This revelation comes at a pivotal moment for the 53-year-old, with City navigating a turbulent phase of the season. His comments about stepping back from the game point to a future filled with new ambitions—and one major surprise about his final destination as a manager.

Having led Manchester City to six Premier League titles and numerous other trophies during his eight-and-a-half-year tenure, Guardiola has cemented his legacy. Despite penning a new deal, the Spaniard confirmed that Manchester City would be his last club in management.

“I’m not going to manage another team,” Guardiola stated emphatically during the interview. “I’m not talking about the long-term future, but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now. I wouldn’t have the energy“. While ruling out a similar role elsewhere, he hinted at one possibility: a national team. “Maybe a national team, but that’s different,” he added.

Following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Guardiola’s name has been associated with Brazil, and he has consistently given Vinicius and his Brazilian teammates positive reviews whenever questioned. Coach Dorival Junior of Brazil is struggling to get a break after a tumultuous start to the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, largely thanks to the team’s recent surprising draws against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Hidden bombshell?

Though the headlines focused on Guardiola’s new contract, buried within the interview was a stunning admission: he knows exactly when he will step down from his managerial duties. This revelation came during a candid discussion about his post-soccer aspirations.

“A time will come when I feel it’s enough, and I’ll definitely stop then,” Guardiola said. Reflecting on the relentless nature of his job, he admitted, “I should stop, like these chefs that go to other countries, stop and see what we’ve done well and what we could do better. When you’re busy all day, day after day, you don’t have time to do that.”

For Guardiola, the end of his club career will be the beginning of a personal journey. His plans? Learning French, improving his cooking skills, and playing golf.

Coping with pressure and finding solace in another sport

Amid City’s recent struggles, including four consecutive defeats, Guardiola opened up about the emotional toll of being a soccer manager. “No one can really console the loneliness of the football manager,” he confessed. “You have people beside you, but the bad decisions, the pain of defeat—you feel it alone.”

To unwind, Guardiola often turns to golf. He described his therapeutic routine during major tournaments like the Augusta Masters: “A bottle of wine, a glass of wine, work, and hearing: ‘Now Tiger Woods is going to tee off.’ Working like that makes me a better manager.”