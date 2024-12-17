As the soccer world turns its attention to the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, Real Madrid fans have been eagerly awaiting news about their star forward, Kylian Mbappe. Will the French sensation take to the pitch against Pachuca in Qatar? The suspense has dominated headlines, fueled by Mbappe’s recovery from a thigh injury sustained in the Champions League.

With Real Madrid aiming to clinch their second major trophy of the season, the Lusail Stadium is set to host an electrifying clash between the reigning Champions League winners and Mexico’s Pachuca, champions of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Mbappe’s participation in the final was uncertain after he limped off in the 3-2 victory against Atalanta on December 10. Initial medical evaluations suggested he would be sidelined for 10 days, casting doubt over his availability for the December 18 showdown. However, reports from Marca indicate a faster-than-expected recovery, with Mbappe assuring Real Madrid’s medical team that he feels ready to start.

During Tuesday’s training session, he completed individual drills and joined the squad for collective exercises. Speaking ahead of the game, coach Carlo Ancelotti said: “Mbappe trained well yesterday and felt good. He did sprints, and it all went well. Today’s training session is crucial. If he feels fine and there’s no risk, he’ll play. If there’s even the slightest concern, he won’t. We’re optimistic.”

Will Mbappe feature against Pachuca?

Since his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has faced criticism for inconsistent performances, but his numbers remain impressive. With 12 goals in all competitions, including four in the past month, the Frenchman has shown glimpses of the form that made him one of the world’s most sought-after players.

Ancelotti defended his star player, stating: “Mbappe is a fantastic player. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet, but in recent games, he’s been at a good level. We’re really happy to have him here.”

The mystery surrounding the Frenchman’s availability has been resolved. Real Madrid had already confirmed that the 25-year-old would travel to Qatar and be part of the squad for the final. His inclusion is a significant boost for Los Blancos as they face Pachuca in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Los Blancos earned their spot in this historic final by winning the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. Their opponents, Pachuca, secured their place after triumphing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and navigating a series of intercontinental playoffs, including victories over Brazil’s Botafogo and Egypt’s Al-Ahly.