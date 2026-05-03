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‘I don’t see Vinicius Jr. as the main character,’ says Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil and 2002 World Cup-winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.
© Rich Storry/Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil and 2002 World Cup-winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Vinícius Jr. has become one of the best players in the world, shining with Real Madrid. Despite this, he has always been heavily debated with Brazil, as he has not managed to deliver a similar impact to the one he has at club level. Adding further depth to the criticism, 2002 World Cup-winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has admitted that he does not consider the 25-year-old star as the main figure, pointing to Argentina as a key example.

I don’t see Vinicius Jr. as a main figure for Brazil. The main thing for Brazil is to do what Argentina’s head coach did. He put everyone in a position to understand that they had a star: Messi. Get the ball to Messi. We’re not going to be better than Messi, so we’ll do what’s best for Messi, and Argentina became champions… I think it’s important to have a single player who is aware of his qualities and can help the team,” Scolari said, via DSports.

Unlike previous generations of Brazil, there is no longer a clear main star due to Neymar Jr.’s absence. While earlier eras featured Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Romário, and others, the national team is not at its best right now, forcing them to adjust their approach and focus on collective play as their main strength. Although Vinicius Jr. shines at Real Madrid, he has not managed to replicate that level with the national team.

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Across his 48 matches for Brazil, Vini Jr. has recorded just 8 goals and 8 assists, making him more of a secondary figure. Despite this, the arrival of Ancelotti could help unlock his best version, with the 2026 World Cup serving as a platform to boost his legacy and establish as the undisputed leader. However, Carlo has decided that his team will not revolve around any single player, but rather around a collective idea, making everyone important.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha aim to lead Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, Brazil have significantly improved their competitiveness ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Not only do they now have a clear collective playing identity, but they have also improved considerably on the defensive end. However, they have already lost several players such as Rodrygo Goes and Éder Militão, along with uncertainties surrounding Estêvão. In response, Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha are expected to lead the team’s attack.

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Neymar pushes for Brazil comeback with ambitious World Cup dream involving Lionel Messi

Ancelotti has decided to rely on Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha as his difference-makers, giving them creative freedom. However, Brazil do not play to maximize their individual strengths; instead, both are aimed to boost the collective play with their talent, making them central axis. With this approach, they could bring out the best in João Pedro or Endrick, or allow others to stand out, but always with a clear principle: Collective play over individual qualities.

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