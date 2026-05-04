Kylian Mbappe reportedly sparks tension among Real Madrid teammates over trips before Barcelona clash

Kylian Mbappe has found himself at the center of controversy despite his contributions throughout the 2025-26 season, with his recent travels outside of Spain drawing scrutiny from within the dressing room. Reports have now surfaced suggesting that his behavior ahead of the El Clasico against FC Barcelona has unsettled some of his Real Madrid teammates.

In last week’s match against Real Betis, Mbappe was forced off in the 81st minute with what was later described as a muscle strain in the semitendinosus muscle of his left leg. The injury ruled him out of the subsequent game against Espanyol, and cast serious doubt over his availability for the Clasico.

With Real Madrid sidelined from all other competitions and Barcelona on the cusp of clinching La Liga, images of Mbappe enjoying time in Cagliari and Sardinia, Italy, went viral over the weekend. The sight of the injured forward vacationing abroad while his teammates prepared for the Espanyol fixture did not go down well with fans, and it appears the reaction inside the locker room was not much warmer.

According to Spanish outlet El Mundo, Mbappe’s decision to travel during his recovery has generated friction within Real Madrid’s squad. Given that the injury was described publicly as relatively minor, a number of players are reported to have taken issue with the timing and optics of his latest getaway.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid runs with the ball while under pressure from Ricardo Rodriguez of Real Betis.

It was not the first time Mbappe’s travel habits had drawn attention. Earlier in the year, he had made a trip to Paris to undergo treatment for a knee injury, with two Real Madrid physiotherapists accompanying him and the full backing of the club and his teammates at the time. However, the latest episode has proven more divisive, particularly with the squad already staring down a trophyless season.

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Real Madrid got past the Espanyol test on Sunday with a 2-0 win, with Vinicius Junior shouldering the attacking responsibility in Mbappe’s absence and scoring both goals. The El Clasico, the match that could officially hand the La Liga title to Barcelona, is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, and expectations remain high that Mbappe will be fit to feature, though the consequences of his recent trips have yet to fully play out within the squad.

Arbeloa backs Mbappe amid the scrutiny

While speculation over Mbappe’s future at the club continues to swirl, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa remains focused on steering Real Madrid through the final weeks of a challenging season. The latest controversy has added yet another layer of turbulence to an already difficult campaign.

When asked about the situation in his post-match press conference following the Espanyol win, Arbeloa defended Mbappe’s right to manage his recovery as he sees fit: “All planning for injured players is supervised and handled by Real Madrid’s medical services; they are the ones who control when someone should go to Valdebebas and when they shouldn’t. Beyond that, everyone does what they deem appropriate in their free time; I cannot interfere there.”

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Pressed further on the question of Mbappe’s commitment to the club, Arbeloa did not waver in his support. “I don’t doubt the commitment of any of my players; I believe they all know how important these matches are for us. When you defend the Real Madrid shirt, when you are in this house, you understand the demands of this club. It’s as if they understand what they represent, where they are, and how important it is. And the luck they all have — that we all have — to be at Real Madrid,” he concluded.