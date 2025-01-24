Manchester City has made waves in the 2025 winter transfer window, spending over $150M to bring in Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, and Abdukodir Khusanov. As the club aims for a stronger second half of the 2024-25 season, manager Pep Guardiola has outlined high expectations for the new signings.

After a challenging first half of the season—falling behind in the Premier League title race and struggling in the initial phase of the Champions League—City was prompted to make significant moves in the transfer market. A spate of injuries has left the squad thin, pushing Guardiola and the club to invest heavily in reinforcements.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea, Guardiola addressed the motivations behind the midseason acquisitions: “We anticipate three or four months we should do it in summer. We have to do it here because of the amount of injuries, the problems that we have had and the club thought that is a potential future for many years.”

City faces Chelsea on Saturday in Matchday 22, and Guardiola confirmed that the new arrivals would be part of the squad, hinting at their potential debut. “Yes, all of them will be in the squad. We don’t have many players available… They can play, but we’ll see,” he added.

Omar Marmoush joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported $73 million plus add-ons fee, while defenders Abdukodir Khusanov (from Lens) and Vitor Reis (from Palmeiras) with a fee around $40M and $37M, respectively. Guardiola praised their individual qualities but acknowledged the need for adaptation:

“Vitor is young with a big personality but will need time. Khusanov has already shown his ability, coming from a physically demanding league in France. Communication might be a challenge since he doesn’t speak much English or French, but we’ll manage. Omar, who just completed his first training session, looks like he’ll adapt quickly… They will make us stronger, and I’m pretty sure that the club decided this prospective players for the future for many years.“

Guardiola confident despite Champions League struggles

City suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain midweek, leaving them in 25th place in the Champions League standings with just 8 points. With elimination looming, Guardiola remains optimistic heading into their final group-stage game against Club Brugge.

“We can make it. Why should I think differently? I think it’s going to happen always. I’m very positive,” the Spaniard said confidently. As City prepares for the challenges ahead, all eyes will be on how their new $150M trio performs under Guardiola’s guidance.