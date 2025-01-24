Neymar, once the crown jewel of Barcelona’s attack, is again at the center of transfer speculation. With the forward’s stint at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal plagued by injuries, rumors swirl about his next move. Barcelona’s Sporting Director, Deco, recently left the possibility of Neymar’s return to Camp Nou open, sparking renewed hope among Blaugrana fans.

Since Neymar joined Al-Hilal in 2023 following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, his stint in the Saudi Pro League has been far from ideal. Limited to just seven appearances due to a serious knee injury, the 32-year-old forward has faced criticism for his lack of impact.

As the Blue Waves reportedly prepare to exclude the veteran from their Saudi Pro League squad for the second half of the season, his availability is limited to the Asian Champions League. This has fueled speculation of a January exit, with Santos emerging as a likely destination for a short-term loan.

Barcelona has long been linked with a potential Neymar return, particularly in the summers following his 2017 departure to PSG. Despite this, financial fair play restrictions and the club’s limited resources make such a move highly improbable.

The Blaugrana have prioritized player renewals over high-profile signings. President Joan Laporta, known for his penchant for marquee acquisitions, would face significant obstacles in making a deal for the Brazilian viable.

Deco on Neymar: ‘Welcome at any club in the world’

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Deco praised Neymar’s enduring quality, while acknowledging the challenges of a potential return to the Catalan club.

“Neymar’s return to Barça was always a long way off. Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of financial fair play,” Deco explained, referencing the Blaugrana’s financial constraints.

Despite this, Deco struck a hopeful note: “At his best, Neymar is one of the best players in the world. He still is and always will be. He is welcome at any club in the world. An operation regarding him can never be ruled out.”

However, Deco tempered expectations, suggesting that Neymar’s next chapter might unfold closer to home: “Right now, I see him returning to Brazil. The most important thing is that Neymar plays football again. That will bring joy to himself and to others. Honestly, I don’t know what he will do, but the most important thing is that he is happy.”

Santos beckons despite Inter Miami opportunity

Reports from Brazil strongly indicate that Neymar is on the verge of rejoining Santos, the club where his professional journey began. A short-term loan would allow Neymar to regain match fitness and enjoy a homecoming celebrated by fans of the Brazilian Serie B side.

Neymar had previously expressed a desire to reconnect with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, and Suarez has also expressed a desire to play with Neymar again, so it seemed like the most natural choice. However, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano recently talked down the likelihood of the three players reuniting.