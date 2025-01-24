Christian Pulisic made a timely return to action for AC Milan, coming off the bench late in the Rossoneri’s 1-0 Champions League win over Girona on Wednesday. Due to a slight injury that kept him out of the last Serie A match against Juventus, the US national team’s participation was questionable going into this encounter. While his brief cameo sparked hope for Milan fans, questions linger about whether he will start in the upcoming Serie A clash against Parma on Sunday.

Because of questions over his availability, Pulisic was marked as questionable by head coach Sergio Conceicao for Wednesday’s encounter. Still, the 26-year-old made his way onto the field with fifteen minutes to go in the Rossoneri’s match against Girona, as the Italian team clung to a narrow advantage.

Although his late appearance didn’t offer opportunities to showcase his attacking prowess, Pulisic’s return reassured fans about his fitness. The club’s leading scorer and assist provider this season, the US international has been crucial to Milan’s fortunes.

Decision time: Will Pulisic start against Parma?

As AC Milan prepares to host Parma at the San Siro on Sunday, Conceicao faces a critical decision: should he field Pulisic from the start? The Gialloblu clash offers Milan an opportunity to break their disappointing run of home league matches without a win since November 30.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Pulisic is ready to start after his recovery. Pairing him with Rafael Leao, Milan’s other star winger, would bolster the Rossoneri’s attacking threat significantly. Leao himself has been in excellent form, scoring the match-winner against Girona with a spectacular first-half strike.

The attacking lineup is expected to feature Pulisic, Alvaro Morata, and Leao, a trio that could provide the firepower Milan needs to secure a much-needed victory.

Defensive and midfield adjustments

Conceicao’s squad for Sunday’s match will also feature some changes in both defense and midfield. Davide Calabria is expected to make his return to the starting lineup at right-back, following his recent inclusion in the Champions League. Additionally, Fikayo Tomori will return to central defense after missing the Girona match due to suspension.

Meanwhile, the midfield situation remains uncertain. Fofana, who is just one yellow card away from missing the crucial Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan on February 2, might be rested to avoid the risk of suspension. Furthermore, Milan fans will have to wait a bit longer for Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s return. The 29-year-old English midfielder, who celebrated his birthday this week, is still in the process of recovering from injury.