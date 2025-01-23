Kyle Walker‘s highly anticipated move from Manchester City to Milan has hit an unusual snag, preventing the England right-back from suiting up alongside stars like Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao just yet. While the loan transfer is nearly complete, an obscure regulation means the 34-year-old will have to wait to make his Serie A debut.

This unexpected delay adds a mysterious twist to Walker’s career move, leaving fans and pundits alike speculating about why the seasoned defender can’t take the field immediately for the Rossoneri.

The reason behind the defender’s delayed debut lies in a little-known post-Brexit regulation. As a non-EU national, Walker requires a work permit to remain in Italy for more than 90 days—a bureaucratic hurdle that wasn’t an issue during the United Kingdom’s EU membership.

According to Italian regulations, all non-EU players transferring to Serie A must secure the necessary paperwork before they can officially register with their new club. After completing his medical examination in Milan, Walker is required to return to the UK to finalize his residency permit, Daily Mail suggests. “Kyle’s move to AC Milan is essentially complete, but the delay in his work permit means he won’t be eligible to play in Milan’s upcoming fixtures,” reported La Gazzetta dello Sport as well.

This rule has disrupted Walker’s plans to make an immediate impact in Italy, pushing his likely debut to February 2, when AC Milan faces arch-rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina. Until then, Walker is expected to train with his new teammates and attend matches as a spectator.

Why the delay could be blessing in disguise

Although the delay is frustrating for Walker and Milan, it could provide the player with crucial time to acclimate to his new surroundings. Milan manager Sergio Conceicao, who replaced Paulo Fonseca after a difficult start to the season, is likely to integrate Walker gradually into the squad.

The timing of the Englishman’s debut aligns with Milan’s crucial stretch of games, including knockout-stage Champions League matches and the derby against Inter. With Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic in fine form and the team recovering from injuries, the veteran’s addition could boost the Rossoneri’s chances in domestic and European competitions.

What would Walker offer Milan?

Walker leaves Manchester City as a club legend. Since joining from Tottenham in 2017, he has made 319 appearances, winning 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League. Despite being linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, the 34-year-old chose to remain in Europe, demonstrating his ambition to compete at the highest level.

Milan, who sit eighth in Serie A, desperately need defensive reinforcements. Injuries to Emerson Royal and poor form from Davide Calabria have exposed vulnerabilities in the backline. Walker’s arrival comes at an opportune time, with the Rossoneri eyeing a top-four finish and progress in Europe.