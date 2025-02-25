Trending topics:
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola makes something clear about Kevin De Bruyne’s role at Manchester City

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City at Gaughan Group Stadium on February 08, 2025 in London, England.
Rumors surrounding Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City resurfaced after a lackluster performance against Liverpool. With questions about his status at the club, head coach Pep Guardiola addressed the Belgian midfielder’s role in the team.

Despite a strong start to the season, City’s level, alongside De Bruyne’s, has dipped. The midfielder has struggled to regain his form and influence, especially in comparison to previous seasons. When asked about De Bruyne’s future, Guardiola provided a clear stance.

He’s an exceptional player—he was, he is, and hopefully, he will continue to be. What happens next mainly depends on him and the club,” Guardiola said in a press conference before City’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Guardiola refrained from commenting on whether De Bruyne will remain at City beyond this season, the manager will ultimately have the final say on his future. With a new contract signed in November 2024 extending until 2027, Guardiola is focused on rejuvenating the squad, and his recent signings support this vision.

Will De Bruyne continue at City?

At the start of the season, De Bruyne was a key player for City. However, after suffering a muscle injury to his flexor, the Belgian struggled to regain full fitness. Discussions regarding a new deal stalled amid his injury setbacks and underwhelming performances.

Since returning to action in early November, De Bruyne has completed the full 90 minutes in only four matches. In the crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid, he remained an unused substitute, and his performance in the recent Liverpool match failed to make a significant impact on a squad that struggled.

With a weekly salary of £400,000, both De Bruyne and the club will need to negotiate the financial terms of a potential new deal. According to The Times, it is understood that De Bruyne is open to a reduced role next season in terms of playing time.

