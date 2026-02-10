Kylian Mbappe faces extended blow as Real Madrid key star player could reportedly be sidelined for two months

Following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal and the uncertainty surrounding Álvaro Arbeloa, Kylian Mbappé has emerged as the undisputed leader of Los Blancos. Even so, the team is not at its best, as their style of play has failed to fully convince. On top of that, Real Madrid are dealing with the injury of one of their top players. Against all expectations, he is reportedly set to be sidelined for two months, leaving fans concerned.

After feeling a twinge in the opening minutes of Real Madrid’s game against Rayo Vallecano, Jude Bellingham left the game and was diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. Although they decided not to publish an estimated return date for the Englishman, Diario AS reported that he would be out for a month. However, he could take up to two months to recover, leaving the team without one of its main stars, reports Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

Far from enjoying the best season of his career, Jude Bellingham has already suffered two injuries in the 2025–26 campaign, interrupting his progression. Additionally, his performances on the pitch have come under heavy criticism, as he is well below his best scoring average, with just six goals in 28 matches. Nevertheless, the Englishman had been a key player for Álvaro Arbeloa, playing a crucial role alongside Arda Güler.

In the absence of the Englishman, coach Arbeloa could opt to move Federico Valverde back into midfield, alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni. As a result, Arda Güler would take on a more offensive role on the right flank, something that has already proven beneficial against Valencia. In addition, Real Madrid have recovered Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, meaning the right-back position would no longer be a growing concern.

Brahim Diaz faces a defining chance to secure his place at Real Madrid

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Jude Bellingham has been heavily criticized, as he has lost his offensive influence. In addition, the Englishman has failed to make an impact from an organizational standpoint, raising serious doubts about his ability. With his reported two-month absence, Real Madrid would be forced to look for alternatives within their roster. For this reason, Brahim Díaz could be facing his best opportunity to secure a place in the rotation.

After shining at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Morocco, Brahim Díaz returned to Real Madrid in top form. While he missed a decisive penalty in the final, he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals. Despite having played just 600 minutes this season, the 26-year-old star could reclaim his place in the rotation ahead of Arda Güler, as he has proven to be a difference-maker in attack.