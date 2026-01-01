Vinicius Jr’s future is finally taking shape: The Brazilian star has reportedly made a decision on his Real Madrid tenure

Vinicius Jr., unlike in previous seasons, is struggling to find his best form, going 17 consecutive games without scoring. Furthermore, the Brazilian has raised serious doubts about his professional future because his contract, set to expire in 2027, is taking longer than usual to negotiate a renewal. However, it seems his future is taking shape, as the 25-year-old has reportedly made a decision regarding his tenure at Real Madrid.

Despite reportedly offering himself to the Premier League during the current season, Vinicius Jr appears close to staying at Real Madrid. According to Marco Ruiz of AS, the 25-year-old star is fully convinced about remaining with the Spanish side, ruling out any departure from the club. Moreover, the gap regarding his salary demands is now just 15 percent, having significantly lowered his initial requests.

While Vinicius Jr’s contract renewal seems on track, the Brazilian faces the tough task of reversing his inconsistent form. In the 2025–26 season, he has managed only five goals and six assists in 24 games, even drawing boos from the fans in the latest match at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Nonetheless, he reportedly acknowledges that he is not in peak physical condition and will aim to turn things around in the upcoming games, especially with Kylian Mbappé’s absence.

Although Vinicius is no longer the cornerstone of Real Madrid, his role remains crucial for the team’s future. As the only winger capable of taking on defenders in open space, the Brazilian star remains indispensable. He has adapted to defensive duties while creating numerous assists for his teammates. The transition may have been challenging at first, but the 25-year-old star appears to have embraced this new role, promising to return to his best form.

Not only Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid reportedly set to renew another star

Throughout the 2025–26 season, coach Xabi Alonso has chosen to rely on Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. as the leaders of the attack, with both among the players logging the most minutes on the field. However, inconsistent results have pushed Real Madrid to also promote other players to take on crucial roles in upcoming games. In fact, one team star is reportedly set to renew their contract soon.

Although Brahim Diaz hasn’t had much prominence since Xabi Alonso’s arrival, the Moroccan is shining with the national team in AFCON, scoring three goals and ranking among the tournament’s top scorers. In response, Real Madrid have decided to offer him an extension of his current contract, which runs until 2027, extending it through 2030, increasing his salary and giving him a more important role in the club’s sporting project.

With this renewal, Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz are expected to play a much more significant role under Coach Xabi Alonso, establishing themselves as key players to organize the team in the absence of midfielders like Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. However, this raises questions about Franco Mastantuono’s future, as he would become the third option on the right wing and in the attacking midfield.