Brahim Díaz breaks silence after missed Panenka penalty in Morocco’s AFCON defeat to Senegal

Brahim Díaz emerged as one of Morocco’s standout players during the national team’s run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but his tournament will ultimately be remembered for the Panenka-style penalty he missed in the final against Senegal. One day after the defeat, the Real Madrid forward broke his silence and delivered an emotional message to supporters.

In a heated final that extended into extra time, Díaz stepped up to take a highly controversial penalty after being brought down in the box by El Hadji Diouf, a decision that prompted Senegal’s players to briefly head toward the locker room in protest. Díaz attempted a Panenka, but the effort was saved by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, and moments later, Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in the 94th minute, leaving Morocco empty-handed.

With that bold attempt from the spot, Díaz was unable to end Morocco’s 50-year AFCON title drought, a moment that visibly affected him on the pitch. Later, as he stepped forward to receive the tournament’s Golden Boot after finishing with five goals, the forward appeared emotional and was consoled by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Díaz’s message after the AFCON final

Following the missed penalty, fans quickly flooded Díaz’s most recent Instagram post, which accumulated more than 340,000 comments, an unusually high number compared to his typical engagement of around 30,000. The reactions ranged from insults, criticism, and mockery to messages of support, with some fans unfairly pointing to Díaz as the sole reason for Morocco’s defeat.

On Monday, January 19, one day after the final, Díaz addressed the situation publicly, breaking his silence with a heartfelt message: “My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you have given me — every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn’t alone. I fought with everything I had, above all with my heart. Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.“

The Spanish-born Moroccan international continued by looking ahead, acknowledging a sense of responsibility toward the national team and its supporters. “It will be hard for me to recover, because this wound does not heal easily, but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered alongside me. I will keep moving forward until one day I can repay all this love and be a source of pride for my Moroccan people,” he concluded.

Was the penalty arranged?

The moment Mendy saved Díaz’s penalty sparked widespread speculation among viewers, with theories rapidly spreading across social media. Beyond the missed execution itself, attention focused on sideline conversations between players and staff, as well as the subdued reaction following the save.

Mendy briefly looked skyward after stopping the penalty, while few Senegal players immediately celebrated, fueling unfounded claims. At the same time, Díaz’s visible tears afterward appeared inconsistent with the narrative some attempted to construct online.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after the final, Mendy firmly dismissed any rumors of a pre-arranged outcome involving the penalty. “Do you really think that with one minute left in a final, with an entire country waiting 50 years for a victory, we could reach an agreement? No, things like that don’t exist in moments like this,” said the Al Ahli goalkeeper.

